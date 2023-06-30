This regularly up to $44 metal height-adjustable Baseus tablet stand is now $13

The official Baseus Amazon storefront (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) is now offering its Aluminum Adjustable Tablet Desk Stand for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to apply code 70HYCI6U at checkout. This model has sold for between $43 and $64 for all of 2023, but was readily available for $30 for the majority of 2022. Even still, today’s deal is at least 55% in savings to deliver the lowest price we have tracked. Providing simple and clean metal stand to prop up your tablet or smartphone on the desktop, its extendible arm spans from 10.62 inches up to 13.77 inches high, bringing your tablet right up to eye-level when needed. Compatible with all machines from 5.5 inches up to 21.5 inches, it can hold everything from smaller handsets to Apple’s largest pro-grade iPads and more. It also features a tilt-able head to adjust the screen’s viewing angle up to 45 degrees alongside the metal and fabric finish. Head below for more details.

If you don’t need the extendable height option featured above, something like this relatively popular OMOTON Adjustable Tablet Stand is worth a look. It too presents a clean metal build with an adjustable perch for your tablet and comes in at $12 Prime shipped on Amazon right now.

But if you prefer a more high-end and robust solution to carry your precious Apple gear and electronics, head straight over to today’s Twelve South 4th of July sale. Launching its first sitewide event in months, there are loads of our favorite Twelve South gear on sale right now including its HiRise Pro we reviewed previously and the latest iteration of the HoverBar Duo. Get a closer look right here.

Baseus Aluminum Adjustable Tablet Desk Stand features:

Desk tablet stand is compatible with 5.5″-21.5″ screen cellphones and tablets, compatible with Nintendo Switch, iPad Pro11.1/12.9, iPad, iPad Air, iPad Mini, Microsoft Surface Pro series, Kindle, Fire HD series, Android Tablet series and so on. it supports both vertical and horizontal placement of mobile phones or tablet. height adjustable from 10.62in to 13.77in. the angle of this Tablet Stand Holder supports 45 degrees up and down adjustment. keep an inclination of 10 degrees to prevent the tablet from falling. this tablet stand can provide you with the most comfortable viewing angles and ergonomic eye-level height. great for watching videos, reading recipes, typing, zoom meetings, playing games, faceTime.

