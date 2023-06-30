Illuminate your workspace with meross’ smart HomeKit desk lamp while it’s down at $35

Amazon is now offering its square model Smart HomeKit Desk Lamp for $35.29 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the price. Originally $60, it more regularly sells for $44 at Amazon these days and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention from April as well as the Amazon 2023 low. You’ll also find a slightly newer and very similar model marked down via the official meross Amazon storefront at $35.99 shipped, down from the regular up to $43 after you clip the on-page coupon. You’re looking at a voice and app-controlled lighting solution that works alongside HomeKit gear. That, in combination with the onboard controls and companion app, allow you to adjust the dim settings and tweak the tunable LED color temperature, brightness levels, and even create smart schedules. The bulb itself has a 40,000-hour lifespan while the fixture features a metal design that supports up to 180-degree lamp head movement and 90-degree tilt. Head below for a closer look and more details.

If you’re not looking to pay the slight premium for HomeKit integration above, despite the price drop, this Dott Arts LED Desk Lamp is notable alternative. It sells for under $15 Prime shipped on Amazon right now and delivers on a touch control setup with adjustable brightness as well as an articulating arm to get it at the right angle for the task at hand.

Speaking of smart lighting, we just spotted the best price of the year on Phillips Hue High Lumen smart bulbs and you’ll want to swing by our smart home hub for more. This all-time low on Nanoleaf’s black Shapes triangle HomeKit lights is a great example of what you’ll find alongside the brand’s now discounted expansion kits for folks already invested in the Nanoleaf ecosystem. Get a closer look at those while the price is right in yesterday’s coverage and don’t miss out these TP-Link smart home deals if you’re in the Alexa or Google Assistant space.

meross Homekit Smart Desk Lamp features:

The smart LED desk lamp works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings. You can remotely control the small desk lamp anytime and anywhere with internet access. For HomeKit remote control, you need to install an Apple TV or HomePod in your home. Note: The homekit supported desk lamp only supports 2.4GHz networks. This modern desk lamp is made of high-quality aluminum alloy head and arm for better heat dissipation and durability, which is suitable for travelers, students and workers. Designed to last over 40000 hours, there is no need to replace the bulb in the next 25 years. The meross desk lamp consumes only 20% of the energy of an incandescent bulb.

