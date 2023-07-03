This leather Apple Watch band is perfect for Series 8/Ultra at just $9.50 (Save 36%)

By far the most frequent comments we get when sharing official Apple Watch accessory deals is berating Apple for its more premium prices, even after the savings apply. For all of you who want to elevate the look of their wearable without breaking the bank, OUHENG (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Genuine Leather Apple Watch Band 45/44/42mm for $9.48 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $15, this is one of the first discounts of the year at 33% off. It’s landing as the only price cut since the first one of 2023 back in March, matching the best price since November in the process. Compatible with every Apple Watch released so far, including the latest Series 8 and even the Apple Watch Ultra, this leather band elevates the look of your wearable from the sport strap that was included in the box. Comprised of genuine leather, the strap also features space gray lugs as well as rugged overall design that’s said to patina over time. Head below for more.

For some alternatives, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your wearable with some more affordable options. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

Or instead of refreshing an existing wearable, you could just bring home the latest from Apple. Right now, as part of the July 4th savings, you can save $70 on nearly every Apple Watch Series 8 style. That includes the standard aluminum models that start from $329, as well as higher-end stylings with Milanese Loop bands and more.

Leather Apple Watch band features:

Stainless steel connector are included for easy installation, locks onto your watch precisely and security. Special and attractive, look fantastic and giving a nice professional look on any occasion, it can be men’s or women’s. Made from genuine leather on the surface and soft silicone rubber on the black.

