Save $70 on nearly every Apple Watch Series 8 style: Aluminum from $329, Milanese Loop, more

Apple just revealed all of the new features and adjustments coming to watchOS 10 earlier in the month, and now we’re tracking some fitting Apple Watch Series 8 discounts to take full advantage of the new software. Now starting from $329 shipped, you’ll be able to take $70 off just about every single Series 8 style and configuration. As of late, we’ve only seen price cuts go live on the standard aluminum models. Now the savings are carrying over to the more premium side of Apple’s wearable stable with a mix of all-time lows and second-best prices on just about everything. Regularly $399 or more, we break down each of the different models below.

It may be halfway through its rule as the latest wearable from the company, but Apple Watch Series 8 still delivers plenty of features that make it a compelling upgrade over older models. Let alone as good of a place to start with closing your rings as ever before. The whole device comes centered around one of Apple’s brightest always-on screens yet, which comes powered by the new S8 chip for enabling the improved gyroscope and accelerometer tech that combines to offer crash detection. On top of being able to monitor overnight sleep, there’s a new onboard temperature sensor to go alongside ECG capabilities, blood oxygen monitoring, and stats on all of your other daily exercise. Head below for more.

Here are all of the discounts on tap for Apple Watch Series 8:

All six of the Apple Watch Series 8 models above also come in various styles, too. So on top of the casing material and size, you’ll be able to pick from different finishes to either the aluminum for stainless steel designs, as well as take advantage of different band colors and more.

All of the discounts then of course arrive with all of the new watchOS 10 tech. There’s the fun new Snoopy Watch Face that’s joined by an even more novel Pallete design for telling the time, as well as new mood tracking features, updated UI, and by far the biggest change – the introduction of widgets into the operating system. We break down what to expect from the new update landing now as a beta befor officially launching this fall over at 9to5Mac.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

With the new work week about to begin, all of today’s best deals are where they always are – over in our Apple guide.

Apple Watch Series 8 features:

Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. Advanced sensors provide insights to help you better understand your health. New safety features can get you help when you need it. The bright, Always-On Retina display is easy to read, even when your wrist is down. Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone, even while traveling internationally. Use Family Setup to manage Apple Watch for family members who don’t have an iPhone.

