ecobee’s HomeKit SmartThermostat uses the bundled temperature sensor at $190 (Save $30)

If summer heat isn’t already beating down, it’ll be here any day. Make sure your AC is ready to keep up by locking in a discount on the previous-generation flagship ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat. Courtesy of Amazon, the smart home upgrade now sells for $189.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $220 going rate and landing at $30 off. It’s within $10 of our previous mention and the 2023 low, and the first discount we’ve seen since back in May. ecobee SmartThermostat automates your cooling setup just in time to tackle the summer heat. Replacing your existing unit, the SmartThermostat features a touchscreen display to control or monitor settings, and also arrives with HomeKit support out of the box as well as onboard access to Siri and Alexa. A bundled temperature sensor also lets you adjust settings based on hyperlocal readings. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Compared to the newer flagship model, the lead deal arrives with a more budget-friendly build that is further accentuated by the sale. The only real drawbacks though come from the lack of a built-in temperature sensor for extra hyperlocal readings to make quick adjustments to your space’s heating or cooling system. Both of them though do support onboard Siri and Alexa access, turning the thermostat into a smart speaker.

Of course for everything else that’s ready to plug in with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant, our smart home guide is the place to check. As the work week is now fully underway with Tuesday’s arrival, you’ll find some other ambient upgrades to your space alongside more practical solutions to arming the front door with some extra security and more marked down from full price thanks to July 4th savings.

ecobee SmartThermostat features:

The all-new ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control enhances how you experience comfort by working with a state-of-the-art SmartSensor (included) and brings new meaning to having control of your home thanks to Alexa Built-inch Not only will it help you save energy and reduce the cost of heating and cooling your home, it also provides an easy way to have a lasting impact in the fight against climate change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!