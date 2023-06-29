Steam Deck goes on sale with up to 20% off from $359 at new all-time lows for summer gaming

Valve is currently taking up to 20% off all Steam Deck models with prices starting from $359.10 shipped. While the Steam Deck might have been nearly impossible to find in stock at MSRP for launch, we’ve recently begun to see more sales around Steam’s portable gaming system. The last sale we saw took the $399 MSRP down to $359 like today’s deal, but it was only 10% off across the line. Today we’re seeing up to 20% off, which saves at most $130 on the high-end. Today’s deal actually marks a new low that we’ve tracked on the Steam Deck for the higher-end models. You’ll find that the Steam Deck is Valve’s ideal way for you to play PC games on-the-go. With AMD’s previous-generation Zen 2 processor, the Steam Deck has eight RDNA 2 cores which delivers around 1.6TFLOP of graphics power. This makes it about as powerful as the Xbox One S, and, when you pair that with the Steam Deck compatibility filter for games, should deliver a fluid experience on-the-go. Learn more about the Steam Deck in our hands-on review, then head below for additional deal information.

Steam Deck deals:

64GB eMMC: $359 (Reg. $399) Carrying case

(Reg. $399) 256GB NVMe SSD: $449.50 (Reg. $529) Faster storage Carrying case Exclusive Steam Community profile bundle

(Reg. $529) 512GB NVMe SSD: $519 (Reg. $649) Fastest storage Premium anti-glare etched glass Exclusive carrying case Exclusive Steam Community profile bundle Exclusive virtual keyboard theme

(Reg. $649)

The official Steam Deck Docking Station is also on sale today. Normally $89, the Summer Steam Sale drops it down to $71.20 shipped. While there are more affordable third-party options, like we outline below, you’ll find that this is the only official docking station offered by Valve for the portable gaming handheld. It packs three USB 3.1 ports, a USB 2 port, HDMI 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, and charging input and passthrough to the Steam Deck. It connects over a single cable and makes turning your portable console into a desktop a simple task.

Since you’re saving at least $40 here, you might as well put some of that spare cash to use. One of the best things you can pick up for your portable console is a USB-C dock to further expand its capabilities. JSAUX was one of the first on the scene with a Steam Deck Dock, and it’ll set you back just $30 to pick up today. Delivering Gigabit Ethernet, USB-A, and 4K60 HDMI output, this is a great way to convert the Steam Deck from a portable console into a desktop system with a single cable.

If you want more gaming power on-the-go, consider picking up the ASUS ROG Ally which packs the latest AMD Z1 chip which has a lot more gaming power than the Steam Deck. While it isn’t made by Valve, it’s still a great option that comes with Windows 11 pre-installed. In fact, you don’t have to worry about a compatibility layer like the Steam Deck relies on to game, making it a more fluid experience all around, though it does cost more money in the end.

Steam Deck features:

We partnered with AMD to create Steam Deck’s custom APU, optimized for handheld gaming. It is a Zen 2 + RDNA 2 powerhouse, delivering more than enough performance to run the latest AAA games in a very efficient power envelope. Once you’ve logged into Steam Deck, your entire Steam Library shows up, just like any other PC. You’ll also see the compatibility rating of each game, indicating the kind of experience you can expect when playing. You can dynamically filter any view in your library by compatibility rating if you’re looking for specific sorts of experiences.

