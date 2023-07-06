Get lifetime access to multi-purpose AI assistant Taskio for $50 (Reg. $540)

Andrew Uh -
Save now $50
a person using a laptop computer sitting on top of a table

AI chat platforms are useful for answering questions and basic writing tasks. But if you really want to supercharge your productivity, try Taskio. Right now, you can get lifetime access to this toolbox of fine-tuned AI apps for $49.99 (Reg. $540) via 9to5Toys Specials. 

There’s a lot of hype around AI right now. But how useful is it, really? 

When you want to understand the potential of any technology, it’s a good idea to follow the money. Accenture recently pumped $3 billion into developing AI tech, with the idea of disrupting 19 industries. That’s a lot.

Taskio lets you get ahead of the curve, with a range of productivity tools for business, marketing, sales, and more. It’s really easy to use, and you can access the platform via any web browser.

Along with a regular AI chat interface, you get tools to help you create marketing content. This includes images; you only need to enter a prompt and the AI will generate an appropriate photo. 

You can also use Taskio to write copy for your online ads, summarize lengthy reports in a few sentences, and pinpoint lucrative niches within your industry. It can even transcribe your audio recordings, so you can search and analyze what was said.

The other really useful thing about Taskio is that it works in multiple languages. This means you can translate content for people around the world, without leaving your regular workflow.

Order now for $49.99 to get unlimited lifetime access to this powerful AI platform, saving a massive $490 on the full price.

Prices subject to change.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Andrew Uh

HyperX’s XLR ProCast Mic hits best price yet at $...
Best iOS game and app deals: Chicken Police, Pocket Aca...
Aqara’s new Door and Window Sensor P2 just releas...
Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose Game $10 (50%...
Outfit your iPhone 14 with Anker’s latest MagSafe...
J.Crew takes an extra 60% off all clearance items + fre...
Neatly mount your new Echo Dot/Pop with Made for Amazon...
All-time lows return on DJI Avata FPV drones for only t...
Load more...
Show More Comments