The TruGolf Mini golf simulator has now dropped to just $190 (Reg. $400)

For many of us, life gets in the way of golf. If you would like to practice your swing more often, the TruGolf Mini simulator can help.

The game of golf is all about repetition. The more balls you strike and full rounds you complete, the faster your handicap is likely to fall. The problem is, a single round can take a significant chunk of your weekend.

The TruGolf Mini simulator makes the game more accessible. By utilizing cutting-edge technology, this kit allows you to play world-famous courses from the comfort of your living room. It also provides live coaching, based on precise data.

In the box, you get a device that looks like a club that has been sawn off above the head. This is the Swing Stick, and it is packed with sensors.

When you make your swing, these sensors collect information about the exact angle, speed, and trajectory of the missing clubface. The TruGolf app then recreates your swing in a virtual environment, and simulates how the ball would fly.

The companion app allows you to play over 100 detailed virtual courses in this way, along with mini-games and virtual ranges.

In a recent review, Windtree Golf said, “The TruGolf Mini is a great tool to consider if you’re looking to improve your golf game this season, and it’s available for a great price.”

