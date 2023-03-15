The Nix Mini 2 is great for the artist who is inspired by the world, find that perfect hue for only $60 (Reg. $100)!

Trying to look for that perfect color to paint your bedroom? Are you a painter or artist who finds the world to be your muse? Or maybe you’re someone who is just curious about color palettes? No matter what caused your color curiosity, there’s nothing that can beat the Nix Mini 2 Color Sensor when it comes to finding that perfect shade of chartreuse!

Only $59, you’re saving 40% when you get the handheld color detector that works by connecting directly with your Android or iPhone! The Nix Mini 2 finds you the exact hue you are looking for by just scanning whatever color catches your eye in the wild. Then you can put it to use through your Nix app with Photoshop eye dropper or by searching 100,000 available colors so you can buy that paint you’ve been looking for without staring at dozens of color palettes!

Whether you are looking at vinyl, paint, leather, plastic, fabric, or something else, Nix Mini 2 can pick up the color and match it to name-brand paints. Coming with its own light and Bluetooth connection, Nix doesn’t need anything other than your phone. And with it’s entirely solid-state construction, sleek design, and compact exterior you’ll be bale to take it anywhere without worry.

Reviewed with 5 out of 5 stars on StackSocial, Nix Mini 2 is perfect for the painter, creative, or designer looking for inspiration. Steven Byers said “The ease of use of this device is incredible! Several of the interior rooms that I painted 20 years ago were in need of some minor touch-ups. However, the only thing I remembered about the paint used was that it was Behr paint from Home Depot. This device was spot on in selecting the correct Behr paint colors.“

Collect your Nix Mini 2 Color Sensor and use it to select the perfect shade of paint for your physical or digital art. Don’t worry about mixing paints or slightly-off shades again for only $59.

Prices subject to change.

