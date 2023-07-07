Don’t spend a fortune on cold brew, this glass Brim Valve maker is now down at just $18

If you’re looking for an affordable and simple way to make cold brew at home this summer so you don’t spend a fortune at the coffee shop, this deal on the Brim Smart Valve Cold Brew Coffee Maker at $17.92 is worth a look. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $32 this year, it went for a whole lot more than that for most of 2022 – in and around the $40 mark – and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low as well. Featuring a 2.5-liter brewing container and a 1.5-liter glass decanter (it can hold 32 servings of cold brew concentrate), this model is described as a simple and effective way to bring some cold brew into your setup at home. A unique valve system is in place to make the brewing process an easy one – “simply place the brewing container on top of the decanter to release the valve” – and also doubles as a seal to lock in freshness for up to 2 weeks, according to Brim. Head below for more details.

As of right now, the deal above is easily among the lowest prices you’ll find on something comparable from a trustworthy brand. However, the rock-bottom Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker, for example, can be yours for under $14 Prime shipped right now. It delivers an arguably less modern look and more basic setup than the Brim Smart Valve, but it is a similar cold brew experience otherwise.

For something more substantial in the discounted coffee maker upgrade category, head over to our home goods hub. We are tracking a series of notable deals on coffee machines including this $50 price drop on the all-in-one Ninja brewer that delivers espresso, iced coffee, and single serve at $200 and up to $150 off a range of Breville and Philips espresso machines, all of which are detailed and organized for you right here.

Brim Smart Valve Cold Brew Coffee Maker features:

Brew a smooth, rich drink that’s naturally 65% less acidic than traditional coffee. Our patented integrated smart valve design is more user friendly: simply place the brewing container on top of the decanter to release the valve. This coffee maker features a lid that preserves freshness for up to 2 weeks. Whether you’re into almond milk, regular milk or cream, the Smart Valve Cold Brew Coffee Maker is the perfect partner for your favorite beverages.

