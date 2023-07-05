Espresso machines up to $150 off: Philips auto, stainless steel Breville, more from $138

As part of its latest Breville and Philips deals, we are now tracking some serious price drops on a range of home espresso machines to take your coffee game up a notch. First up, Amazon is offering the Philips 1200-Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine for $399 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $499 at both Amazon and Best Buy where it currently fetches full price, this is a solid $100 price drop and the best we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the lowest price we have tracked directly on Amazon and across 2023. If you’re looking to bring your coffee game to new heights this year, an automatic espresso machine is great way to do it – it might be summer but some cold brew espresso concoctions can be delicious. It features an “intuitive touch display” with an integrated 12-step bean grinder and a classic milk frother for cappuccino and all the latte art you could ever need. “Easily make 2 delicious coffee drinks from fresh beans, exactly the way you like it with a touch of a button.” Additional details below alongside a host of solid deals on Breville’s popular espresso machines and more.

Breville and more espresso machine deals:

If you’re in for some simple single-serve action, the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker is back at the best price of the year on Amazon. Just be sure to swing by our home goods hub to upgrade your setup for summer get togethers including the first major price drop on Ninja’s 2023 NeverClog juice and Bartesian’s pro Keurig-style cocktail maker that is now matching the 2023 Amazon low at $90 off the going rate.

Philips 1200-Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine features:

Easily make 2 delicious coffee drinks from fresh beans, exactly the way you like it with a touch of a button

The Classic Milk Frother dispenses steam, allowing you to prepare silky smooth milk froth for your cappuccino or latte macchiato – with only two parts, it is also easy to clean

The irresistible taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans is just one touch away – the intuitive touch display allows you to easily select your favorite coffee

The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction by keeping the water temperature between 194 and 208°F, while regulating the water flow rate, so you can enjoy delicious coffees

