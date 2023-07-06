This all-in-one Ninja brewer delivers espresso, iced coffee, and single serve at $200 ($50 off)

While we are tracking some new lows on KitchenAid espresso machine today, Amazon just knocked the price on the far more versatile Ninja CFN601 Espresso & Coffee Barista System down to $199.99 shipped. Regularly $250, this is a solid $50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked all year outside of a very limited one-day offer way back in February. This model takes the all-in-one coffee system setup to the next level with a built-in 19-bar pressure espresso brewer, onboard single-serve action, and a traditional full-carafe drip option. It even features a dedicated over-ice setup for all of your cold brew needs this summer. From there, you can have your choice of brew strength and cup size options and the use of a built-in, fold-away frother to “create espresso-based cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites, and more.” Head below for more details.

On the more affordable side of things, some folks might prefer a less involved and more compact solution like the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker. Now down from its usually up to $90 price tag, you can land one on various colors at $60 shipped on Amazon and all of the details you need on this deal are waiting right here.

As we touched on above, there are up to $200 in savings now live on KitchenAid’s modern-retro Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine that will almost certainly only be live through today as well.

Elsewhere in specialty beverage solutions, over in our home goods hub, you’ll find Breville Fountains and Bluicers from $126 (up to 50% off) and a solid price drop on Bartesian’s pro Keurig-style cocktail maker that is now $90 off the going rate to match the best price of the year.

Ninja CFN601 Espresso & Coffee Barista System features:

The 19-bar pressure system delivers ultra-flavorful espresso with a silky-smooth crema by brewing at the optimal temperature and pressure. The built-in, fold-away frother allows you to create espresso-based cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites, and more. Choose your favorite espresso capsule and brew up to 3 styles: Espresso (1.35 oz), Lungo (3.75 oz), and Over Ice (1 oz). Make a Classic, Rich, or Over Ice brew. Select 9 different sizes ranging from cup, to travel mug, to a full 12-cup carafe.

