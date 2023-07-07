LEGO’s upcoming VIP Days event takes on Prime Day next week with discounts and freebies

LEGO today is announcing its own summer sale to take on Prime Day. The new VIP Days event will be kicking off next week to deliver five days of promotions, largely centered around discounted kits, gifts with purchase, and even the rare chance to score some old sets.

LEGO announces new VIP Days event

Prime Day is setting the stage for all of the summer sales this year when it goes live next week, with Best Buy and Walmart following suit. Now the LEGO Group is now tapping into that excitement by launching its first-ever VIP Days event. The sale will go live on Tuesday, July 11, and run through the end of the week, finally wrapping up on the night of July 15.

Throughout the five days, the LEGO Group is being a bit vague on what we can expect from the event. This is the first year for its new VIP Days sale, meaning that we don’t really have any precedence to go on from previous years. Over on the landing page for the promotion, the LEGO Group does note that it’ll be delivering five days of member gifts, offers, and more. But otherwise we’ll have to wait and see exactly what’s in store.

One thing that we do know for sure is that you’ll need to be signed up as a VIP member in order to earn the rewards, but it’s free to do so. On top of locking in whatever promotions the LEGO Group is running this time around, you’ll also be able to start earning VIP points while also scoring early access to sets ahead of their official releases. For those who haven’t signed up yet, now is the perfect time to start earning rewards.

One of the more exciting aspects of the LEGO VIP Days sale is that previous gift-with-purchase creations are said to be returning to the shop. Normally you can’t purchase these period, and instead have to score them after spending a certain amount of cash on sets. Now it looks like the company is going to be celebrating fans by offering another chance to score rare models.

One of the promotional builds that we can confirm will be landing next week is the Bricktober 2022 Fantasy Adventure Ride (5007489). It’ll be going up in the Rewards Center for 2,400 VIP points – meaning you have to use your LEGO credits and not actual cash to lock this creation in. It’ll like be the same for any of the other old LEGO gift with purchases that make the cut.

