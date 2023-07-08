New all-time lows land on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with 44mm styles at $215 (Reg. $310)

Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked later this year, Amazon is beginning to clear out the current Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 wearables with some new all-time low discounts. Starting with the 44mm GPS model, pricing now drops lower than ever before down to $214.99 shipped. That’s $95 off the usual $310 going rate while undercutting previous mentions by $15. You’re looking at a new all-time low at Amazon, too. Then you’ll find that $80 in savings carries over to the smaller 40mm models, which now rest at new $199.99 all-time lows much the same as the larger counterparts.

Samsung’s most recent Galaxy Watch 5 arrives with a familiar circular design that comes in one of several discounted colors to complement all of its latest smartphones. One of the big alterations this time around is stepping up to a more durable sapphire glass for the display, which pairs with the internal 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot to ensure it’s spending less time charging and more time on your wrist. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

As for how that shiny new Galaxy Watch 6 actually stacks up, the changes largely arrive in all of the areas that incremental upgrades typically land. There’s a faster Exynos W930 chip at the center of the experience, alongside a form-factor with thinner bezels. Samsung is also implementing a new quick-switch band. Otherwise, it’ll be practically identical to the model on sale above. At least in the form-factor department, as all of those changes mean that Samsung will likely be raising the price of its new wearable.

Elsewhere in the Samsung stable, the very same clearance discounts are going live. Samsung makes one of the most popular foldables on the market, with its Galaxy Z Fold 4 delivering one of the best values out there right now thanks to an ongoing price cut. Landing at $450 off, it’s now marked down to $1,350 and an all-time low. Then just make sure to check out all of the week’s best app and game deals on the Android front as the July 4th savings go live.

Manage your overall sleep quality with an advanced sleep tracker that detects and analyzes sleep stages while you rest; Plus, Advanced Sleep Coaching helps you develop better sleep habits by analyzing your sleep patterns Galaxy Watch5 provides body composition data right on your wrist; On your own schedule, you can now get readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate and Body Mass Index (BMI).

