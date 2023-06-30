Giant collection of Android game/app deals and freebies now live ahead of July 4th!

Justin Kahn -
As we head into July 4th weekend, Google Play is serving up a giant collection of top-tier Android game and app deals, and the list has now gotten even longer. We will be adding to this collection as more deals pop over the weekend and into next week, just be sure to also scope out the offers we are tracking on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and its 15W Fast Wireless Charger at the Amazon low. As for the apps, new highlights added to our holiday collection below include Monopoly, Doom and Destiny Worlds, to The Moon, Muse Dash, Forager, Dead Cells, and much more. Head below for best Android apps and games on sale ahead of July 4th. 

Best July 4th Android apps and games on sale

More on Monopoly:

MONOPOLY now includes multiplayer video chat. Create a free, private account, add your friends, start a game from your group chats and move automatically to video chat when it begins. This is a fully immersive board game experience with amazing graphics and animations. The whole classic game is available with no ads, so you get the fun of the Monopoly board game without distractions. Invite your friends and family to game night with one of the play stores favourite top paid games.

