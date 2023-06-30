Giant collection of Android game/app deals and freebies now live ahead of July 4th!

As we head into July 4th weekend, Google Play is serving up a giant collection of top-tier Android game and app deals, and the list has now gotten even longer. We will be adding to this collection as more deals pop over the weekend and into next week, just be sure to also scope out the offers we are tracking on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and its 15W Fast Wireless Charger at the Amazon low. As for the apps, new highlights added to our holiday collection below include Monopoly, Doom and Destiny Worlds, to The Moon, Muse Dash, Forager, Dead Cells, and much more. Head below for best Android apps and games on sale ahead of July 4th.
Best July 4th Android apps and games on sale
- MONOPOLY – Classic Board Game $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- Cat Lady $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Klocki $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- NABOKI $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Up Left Out $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Patchwork The Game $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Sentinels of the Multiverse $1 (Reg. $10)
- One Deck Dungeon $1 (Reg. $10)
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig $2 (Reg. $8)
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Doom & Destiny Worlds $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $0.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Dwarf Journey $2 (Reg. $5)
- Twilight Struggle $4 (Reg. $8)
- To the Moon $3 (Reg. $5)
- Aeon’s End $2 (Reg. $15)
- Mystic Vale $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Dealer’s Life Pawn Shop Tycoon $2 (Reg. $4)
- Dealer’s Life 2 $4 (Reg. $6)
- Ailment: dead standoff Premium $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Unreal Life $4.50 (Reg. $7)
- Gemini $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Game $3 (Reg. $5)
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD $1 (Reg. $2)
- Kingdom Rush Origins TD $1 (Reg. $3)
- Iron Marines Invasion RTS Game $1 (Reg. $3)
- Crying Suns $6 (Reg. $9)
- Forager $5 (Reg. $8)
- Carcassonne: Tiles & Tactics $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- Agricola All Creatures $1 (Reg. $4.50)
- Terra Mystica $6.50 (Reg. $10)
- Titan Quest $3 (Reg. $10)
- Dead Cells $5 (Reg. $9)
- Aeon’s End $2 (Reg. $15)
- Little Misfortune $4 (Reg. $9)
- Muse Dash $1 (Reg. $3)
- Cytus II FREE (Reg. $2)
- SaGa SCARLET GRACE : AMBITIONS $9 (Reg. $18)
- Romancing SaGa 2 $5 (Reg. $18)
- Romancing SaGa3 $6.50 (Reg. $22)
- COLLECTION of SaGa FF LEGEND $12 (Reg. $20)
- The Almost Gone $1 (Reg. $4)
- Rush Rally Origins $3 (Reg. $5)
- Hot Lap League: Racing Mania! $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- Mortal Crusade $1 (Reg. $2)
- Pop the Tiles $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Z.O.N.A Shadow of Limansk Redu $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $2 (Reg. $4)
- Deep Space: First Contact $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- YoWindow Weather – Unlimited $6 (Reg. $10)
- Unit Lab – Universal Converter $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Photo Exif Editor Pro – Metada $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- aWallet Cloud Password Manager $4 (Reg. $8)
- FTP Server $1 (Reg. $2)
- PowerLine PRO Unlock $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Equalizer Music Player Pro FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Knots 3D FREE (Reg. $6)
More on Monopoly:
MONOPOLY now includes multiplayer video chat. Create a free, private account, add your friends, start a game from your group chats and move automatically to video chat when it begins. This is a fully immersive board game experience with amazing graphics and animations. The whole classic game is available with no ads, so you get the fun of the Monopoly board game without distractions. Invite your friends and family to game night with one of the play stores favourite top paid games.
