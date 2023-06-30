Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a better value than other foldables at all-time low of $1,350

Google’s first-ever foldable just hit the scene this week, and underwhelming first impressions unfortunately followed. So if your hopes that the company would release a smartphone worthy of bringing home were dashed, it’ll be better to go with a tried and true foldable instead. Ending the week, Amazon is beginning to clear out the existing Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G smartphone. Samsung’s current-generation folding handset normally sells for $1,800 when you pick up an unlocked handset, but is now returning to the all-time low for only the second time at $1,349.99. Today’s offer lands at $450 off while delivering a match of the best Amazon discount for only the second time this year. It’s $50 under many of the other price cuts throughout 2023 so far, is the first chance to save in over a month, and a notable chance to lock-in a compelling smartphone experience for far less than retail.

Samsung’s latest-generation flagship foldable arrives as the new Galaxy Z Fold 4. Now an even better value several months after being revealed last fall, everything comes powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip which is packed into a 7.6-inch display. The familiar folding form-factor still packs a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of! There’s a new under-display selfie camera that you can learn all about in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Alongside just talking about the handset, one of our main takeaways from the new folding smartphone review was just how notable the Standing Cover was for improving the experience. Bundling in one of Samsung’s S Pen, this official case not only provides some extra protection to your foldable, but also has an integrated slot to stow the stylus away while not in use. There’s also an integrated kickstand to round out the package that you can read a bit more about right here.

The end of spring is giving shoppers plenty of alternatives to refresh their aging handset, too. If you’re in the market for a new daily driver, our Android guide is packed with different hardware markdowns from all around the web. First up for those who enjoy the Samsung spin on stock Android, its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Galaxy S23 is now returning to the all-time low at $700 following a $100 discount. There are also deals on the latest from Google, some previous-generation OnePlus handsets with even deeper savings attached, and more up for grabs as we start off a new work week, too.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features:

The Galaxy Z Fold4 unfolds your world with next level productivity. Free up your hands with Flex Mode and get more done. With multiple windows, doing different tasks is easy. See your apps the way you want. Drag and drop content from one window to the other. See content in full detail and maximize your viewing experience on an immersive display. The Galaxy Z Fold4 is as sturdy as it is stylish and is water and scratch-resistant and ready to take on the day.

