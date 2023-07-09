Go score four mini HomeKit smart plugs from TP-Link at $9 each (Save 26%)

Amazon is now discounting a pack of four HomeKit-enabled TP-Link Kasa Mini Smart Plugs to $36.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at 26% in savings in order to land at the second-best price of the year. It’s $3 under our previous mention and marking the first notable price cut in months. Equipped with HomeKit support, the notable features only start there. Alongside access to Siri, there’s also Alexa and Assistant voice control to go with support for the companion app. Not to mention, each smart plug sports energy monitoring support for tracking electricity usage and power vampires. No hub is required, either, meaning you can get up and running right out of the box with designs that pair right to your Wi-Fi. Our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect and you can head below for more.

If you’re just looking to bring home a single addition to your HomeKit setup, this Wemo smart plug will be a bit more versatile. It clocks in at $25, and while not as good of a value per plug as the lead deal, does have some extra tricks up its sleeve. This model still sports Siri, Alexa, and Assistant support, but also arrives with Thread for a more future proof alternative to the Wi-Fi solutions above.

Prime Day is on the horizon, and ahead of time we’re still tracking some notable discounts in our smart home guide that let you beat the rush. There are plenty of other ways to upgrade your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setups without paying full price, from some more ambient offerings to bring color lighting into your space to more practical water leak detectors and more. There are tons of all-time lows to be had, meaning you’ll be able to beat the Prime Day rush and score the best prices yet ahead of the shopping event next week.

Kasa HomeKit Mini Smart Plug features:

This Apple HomeKit compatible smart plug fully integrates into your Apple ecosystem, just ask Siri to turn on/off the devices in your home. Use the smart Wi-Fi home plug to monitor your connected device’s energy usage in real-time and view its historical power consumption within the Kasa Smart app. 1800W, 15A max load supported. Enjoy an extremely easy and quick setup process with this Amazon Frustration-Free Setup.

