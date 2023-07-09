Journey Prime Day sale now live at up to 50% off: MagSafe desk mat and chargers, more from $17

Joining the Totallee event, the Journey iPhone and Apple gear accessory Prime Day sale is now live. Delivering solid markdowns alongside an additional 20% off just about everything on its site for a total of up to 50% in savings, we are now tracking some of the best prices of the year and a series of new all-time lows. You’ll find the lowest prices we have seen in 2023 on its leather iPhone 14 cases and AirPods Pro 2 covers as well as deals on its Apple Watch leather strap, MagSafe Rapid TRIO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station, the ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat, and more. Head below for a closer look at the deals and the Prime Day discount code.

Journey Prime Day deals now live!

We do see regular Journey deals these days, especially around the holidays, but the Prime event is easily the best of the year. It is undercutting the wide-ranging Memorial Day sale on various items and matching the usual 20% off on others. With a total of up to 50% in savings and free shipping on orders over $40, this is a great time to upgrade your workstation with a MagSafe desk mat, charging setup with its Rapid TRIO 3-in-1, or to dress up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods with some new leather accessories. Be sure to use code PRIME20 at checkout.

ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat features:

The ALTI includes a detachable magnetic charging panel that wirelessly delivers up to 15W to your phone. You can also simultaneously charge AirPods or any other earbuds that accept wireless charging. Your desk mat’s border contains a magnetic snap system that your charging panel magnetically attaches to [or detaches from]. The magnetic snap system enables you to connect the charging panel to either side of the ALTI.

