Amazon offers up to 50% off popular Contigo water bottles, steel tumblers, more from $10

As part of its early Prime Day offers, Amazon is looking to refresh your gym water bottle and travel tumblers with deep deals on a range of Contigo models. Some of the more popular options on Amazon, deals are now starting from $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Whether you’re looking for something for the gym, to keep the kids hydrated, or a solid stainless steel tumbler for in the car or at work, now’s the time to do it with up to 50% in savings to be had. You’ll also find 2- and 3-packs marked down, steel wine tumblers, and much more. All of the deals are waiting on this landing page alongside some top picks down below the fold. 

If you’re planning on staying hydrated and fit at home, today’s price drop on Bowflex’s adjustable dumbbells are worth a look.Now at one of the lowest prices of the year, you’ll find both the pair and singles with up to $80 in savings attached. Then swing by our fashion hub for all of your fitness apparel needs including Amazon’s early adidas Flash Sale

Contigo Cortland Spill-Proof Water Bottle features:

  • 100% SPILL-PROOF WITH AUTOSEAL TECHNOLOGY: Push the button for easy sipping; release for an instant seal and no-spill experience
  • SEAL IT: Spout automatically seals when button is released
  • SIP CLEANER: Spout cover helps to protect against dirt and grime
  • LOCK IT IN: Button lock ensures the cover doesn’t pop up accidentally
  • CARRY ON: Integrated handle makes it easier and more comfortable to pick up and go

