Amazon starts an early adidas Flash Sale with up to 65% off original prices from $7

Ali Smith -
Before Prime Day starts, Amazon launches an early adidas Flash Sale that’s offering up to 65% off original prices. During this sale you can find t-shirts, pants, jackets, socks, underwear, and more. Plus, Amazon Prime members receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Saturday Shorts for men that are currently marked down to $11. For comparison, these shorts are available in five color options and originally were priced at $50. Plus, you can choose from a 5 or 7-inch length and it has a drawstring waistband for a perfect fit. The breathable fabric is great for summer weather and it has a lightweight design. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off hundreds of styles with up to 60% off original prices.

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys.
