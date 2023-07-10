TCL’s latest 120Hz AirPlay 2 Google TVs hit new lows from $550: 55 to 85 inches up to $700 off

The early Prime Day 4K TV deals are starting to roll in and we have spotted some particularly solid offers on the 2023 TCL lineup. First up, we have the massive TCL 85-inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV at $1,499.99 shipped (you’ll also find the smaller models on sale down below). Regularly $2,200, this is $700 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also the best it has hit since it launched this spring, $300 under our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. A 120Hz 4K panel sits alongside support for Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and HDR10, not to mention 240Hz VRR action “more responsive gameplay without lag.” You’ll also find Apple AirPlay 2 and built-in Chromecast streaming joined by support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit with a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs. Head below for price drops on the other size models as well.

More early Prime Day 2023 TCL 4K Google Smart TV deals:

Just looking to upgrade and existing display instead? The best prices of the year are now live on Amazon’s First TV streaming sticks with prices starting from $15 Prime shipped alongside Roku Prime Day deals delivering 2023 lows from $19.

TCL 2023 4K Google Smart TV features:

4K Ultra HD Resolution: Experience incredible detail with 4X the resolution of 1080p Full HDTVs.

QLED – Quantum Dot Technology with UltraWide Color Gamut: Enjoy over a billion colors for richer and more lifelike images.

HighBright PRO Direct LED Backlight: With up to 1,000 Nits peak brightness, Q7 models create bright images with dazzling specular highlights, for a truly immersive and realistic cinematic experience.

Full Array PRO Local Dimming: Enjoy superior contrast with up to 200+ local dimming zones that dynamically adapt to on-screen content, for deep blacks without image blooming.

120Hz Panel Refresh Rate: Watch action-packed movies, fast-paced video games, and live sports with an ultra-smooth viewing experience, free of motion blur.

