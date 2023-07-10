Roku Prime Day deals now live at 2023 lows: Streambar hits $90, more from $19 (Reg. $30+)

The Prime Day savings are arriving early across quite a few product categories and now that also includes the latest roster of Roku streaming media players. Headlining all of the markdowns, Amazon today is offering only the third discount of the year on the Roku Streambar. Dropping the all-in-one home theater upgrade down to $89.99 shipped, today’s offer lands at $40 off. It normally sells for $130 and has done so for just about all of 2023. It did drop down to $100 back in February, but this is now delivering a new low for the year. Roku Streambar delivers a 2-in-1 home theater upgrade with built-in 4K HDR streaming capabilities alongside its speaker system functionality. On top of being able to enjoy Netflix, Hulu, and other services, there’s also built-in HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support here alongside a bundled Roku Voice Remote. Its Bluetooth connectivity is then supplemented with Ethernet, ARC HDMI, optical, and a USB input. For all of the other details, you can dive into our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you just want a typical streaming media player, the early Prime Day discounts are rolling in with a collection of models fit for every form-factor. Whether it’s for the main TV or just to upgrade the old bedroom or office model, the best prices of the year are now live across a trio of Roku’s latest releases.

If you’re thinking of going a different route with your streaming media player upgrade, all-time lows have arrived across Amazon’s lineup of home theater upgrades. Now starting from $25, you’ll find an assortment of streamers including its flagship Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire Cube at the best prices of the year.

Roku Streambar features:

Roku Streambar is the ultimate 2-in-1 entertainment upgrade with powerful streaming and premium sound for any TV. Hear every detail as you stream the newest and most popular channels in vibrant 4K HDR picture quality. Crisp, clean audio makes dialogue easier to hear and with its compact design, you’ll be amazed at how something so small can fill your room with sound.

