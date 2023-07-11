8Bitdo’s backlit Xbox Media Remotes hit the best price of the year from $17 for Prime Day

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on the 8Bitdo Media Remote for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. You’ll find the black Short version for $16.99 or the complete Long edition at $19.99 shipped. Regularly $20 and $25 respectively, this is up to 20% off and the lowest price we can find. The Short black model is seeing its first price drop on Amazon to mark the all-time low while the Long model is at the best price of the year. The main difference between the two is the full numeric pad on the longer variant. Otherwise, you’re looking at a dedicated home control for Xbox consoles as well as motion-activated backlit buttons, and the ability to command your TV as well (if it supports HDMI-CEC). More details below.

It’s hard to recommend anything outside of the officially licensed remotes when it comes to taking control of your Xbox media center. This PDP variant might be worth a look and is currently on sale for the same price as the Short 8Bitdo model detailed above, but it’s not as feature-rich an option and doesn’t look as nice if you ask me.

Speaking of Xbox, Walmart is still offering Xbox Series S with an extra Microsoft controller at $290, Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the red model Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core at $98.50, and you’ll find the best price ever now live on Seagate’s 1TB Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card at $140 shipped.

8Bitdo Media Remote for Xbox features:

Infrared Remote

Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S & Xbox One

Wake your Xbox instantly with the dedicated Home button

Easily navigate all menus and apps with dedicated Xbox Buttons

Motion activated backlit buttons

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!