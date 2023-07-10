Rare all-time low hits Seagate’s 1TB Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card at $140 shipped

After Seagate launched official price drops on its Xbox Series X|S storage expansion cards, Walmart has now dropped the price even lower. The 1TB model Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S carried a $220 regular price for years before the official drop to $150 more recently and now you can score one for $139.99 shipped as part of Walmart’s Prime Day competitor sale. Still up at $150 via Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked and the first deal since it dropped to $150. Just for comparison’s sake, WD recently launched the only other official option and it is still selling at $150 as well (more details on that recent release right here). The Seagate Expansion Card delivers seamless and officially licensed action with current-generation machines so you can play games right from the drive, while expanding your storage space “without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates.” More details below.

Well, unlike PS5, there really is no other options for expanding your internal Xbox storage in an official capacity. If you’re in the market for an upgrade, the Walmart deal is the best bet – the 2TB Seagate model is still sitting at the recent official price drop price of $280.

For an external solution, check out this all-time low on the WD_BLACK 3,000MB/s 2TB SSD Game Dock with Thunderbolt 3, then hit up the latest from the world of Xbox below:

Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S features:

Instantly expand the peak speed capacity of the most-powerful gaming experience Xbox has ever created with the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S. Effortlessly compatible with the Xbox Velocity Architecture, experience the fastest load times and most dynamic worlds—even improving the overall performance of thousands of Original Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games. The ultimate power, speed, and compatibility is now at your fingertips.

