Amazon heats up a new low on Ember’s 14-oz. temperature control Smart Mug 2 at $104 (Reg. $150), more

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the 14-ounce Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 down at $103.95 shipped. Regularly $150, the is 31% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Deals on the larger 14-ounce models come around for less often than the standard 10-ounce options (see below) and today’s deal is delivering a new Amazon all-time low. Carrying a built-in rechargeable battery, this smart mug can keep your coffee and tea at the ideal temperature for 80 minutes completely tether-free. Add in the included charging coaster, and you can keep your beverage just right for as long as you need to. Leveraging the companion app, you can dial in the temperature (although you can also adjust the temperature without it) and customize the onboard LED. Head below or more Ember smart mug Prime Day deals.

You can save a touch more on the golden 10-ounce model right now as well. It is marked down to $99.95 shipped for Prime Day from the usual $150 (the metallic colorways fetch a bit more of a premium). This is within a few bucks of the Amazon 2023 on the metallic models and the lowest we can find right now. This model delivers the same functionality as detailed above, just with the lighter 10-ounce capacity.

If you’re looking for something to brew the coffee you’re going to fill the Ember up with, check out the up to $250 in savings we are now tracking on Philips espresso machines. Those deals also join rare offers on on Technivorm Moccamaster machines and Keurig models starting from $50 as part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals. Head over to our master deal hub for everything else.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 features:

Ember Coffee Mug with Longer Lasting Battery: Our updated smart coffee mug’s extended battery life keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F – 145°F) for up to 80 minutes on a full charge or all day on its redesigned charging coaster

Smart With or Without App: Pair this temperature control mug with the Ember app to set the temperature, customize presets and more; Our self-heating coffee mug is also functional without the app and remembers your last-used temperature (135°F out of box)

Auto Sleep: Our heated coffee mug intelligently senses when to turn on and off; The mug enters sleep mode when empty or after 2 hours of inactivity; Ember wakes up when it senses movement or liquid

