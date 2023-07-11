Bowflex adjustable kettlebell hits best price of 2023 at $119, plus dumbbells, more up to 42% off

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSports-FitnessPrime Day 2023
42% off $119
Bowflex 840 SelectTech Kettlebell

Amazon’s workout gear Prime Day deals are also now in full swing and headlined by some seriously notable Bowflex offers. Alongside the adjustable dumbbells now dropping even lower, Amazon is now offering the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell for $118.74 shipped. Regularly $200 and more recently going for $150 at Best Buy and elsewhere, this is the lowest price we can find on one of the more popular solutions in the product category. Today’s deal is also $13 below our previous mentions and marking the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon all year. You’ll receive a 1-year membership to Bowflex’s JRNY guided workout membership with purchase here as well. This is a fully adjustable kettlebell that quickly goes from 8-pounds up to 40-pounds, negating the need to purchase and store an entire collection of them. The space-saving design grows with you on your fitness journey, supports a wide range of exercises for the whole family, and replaces six individual kettlebells with an “ergonomic” handle to help strengthen your “arms, shoulders, abs, chest, back, and legs.” More details below. 

Bowflex Prime Day deals:

All three of the highlighted and quite popular deals listed below are now undercutting the most readily available offers we have tracked this year as well as our previous mentions. 

Alongside the Prime Day AirPods deals, there’s really no better workout companion than Apple Watch, if you ask me anyway. And the Series 8 models are seeing solid drops at Amazon today with new all-time lows from $280 shipped. Everything else is waiting in our Prime Day deal hub

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell features:

  • Try our JRNY Mobile-Only Membership for 2 months, free (JRNY subscription auto renews annually at then-current annual rates, plus applicable taxes, unless canceled at least 48 hours before free period ends)
  • Get Motion Tracking, trainer-led workouts and so much more with a JRNY Mobile-Only Membership
  • Adjusts from 8 – 40 lbs
  • Replaces 6 kettlebells
  • Dimensions: 8.8″ L x 7″ W x 12.5″ H (22.4 x 17.8 x 31.8 cm)
  • Ergonomic handle
  • Weight selection dial

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Prime Day 2023

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Ninja Prime Day sale up to $100 off: Blenders, cookers,...
Exclusive: Microsoft Office Pro, Windows 11 Pro, and 1T...
Elevation Lab Prime Day sale from $8: AirTag mounts, un...
Amazon Prime’s New Balance Sale cuts up to 50% of...
Prime Day coffee time: Technivorm Moccamaster all-time ...
Jackery Gold Box delivers all-time lows on latest porta...
Best iOS game and app deals: Animus, Monthly Dystopia, ...
Prime Day pet cam deals with treat-tossing, real-time n...
Load more...
Show More Comments