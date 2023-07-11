Bowflex adjustable kettlebell hits best price of 2023 at $119, plus dumbbells, more up to 42% off

Amazon’s workout gear Prime Day deals are also now in full swing and headlined by some seriously notable Bowflex offers. Alongside the adjustable dumbbells now dropping even lower, Amazon is now offering the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell for $118.74 shipped. Regularly $200 and more recently going for $150 at Best Buy and elsewhere, this is the lowest price we can find on one of the more popular solutions in the product category. Today’s deal is also $13 below our previous mentions and marking the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon all year. You’ll receive a 1-year membership to Bowflex’s JRNY guided workout membership with purchase here as well. This is a fully adjustable kettlebell that quickly goes from 8-pounds up to 40-pounds, negating the need to purchase and store an entire collection of them. The space-saving design grows with you on your fitness journey, supports a wide range of exercises for the whole family, and replaces six individual kettlebells with an “ergonomic” handle to help strengthen your “arms, shoulders, abs, chest, back, and legs.” More details below.

Bowflex Prime Day deals:

All three of the highlighted and quite popular deals listed below are now undercutting the most readily available offers we have tracked this year as well as our previous mentions.

Alongside the Prime Day AirPods deals, there’s really no better workout companion than Apple Watch, if you ask me anyway. And the Series 8 models are seeing solid drops at Amazon today with new all-time lows from $280 shipped. Everything else is waiting in our Prime Day deal hub.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell features:

Try our JRNY Mobile-Only Membership for 2 months, free (JRNY subscription auto renews annually at then-current annual rates, plus applicable taxes, unless canceled at least 48 hours before free period ends)

Get Motion Tracking, trainer-led workouts and so much more with a JRNY Mobile-Only Membership

Adjusts from 8 – 40 lbs

Replaces 6 kettlebells

Dimensions: 8.8″ L x 7″ W x 12.5″ H (22.4 x 17.8 x 31.8 cm)

Ergonomic handle

Weight selection dial

