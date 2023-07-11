AirPods 3 deliver Spatial Audio, ‘Hey Siri,’ and more for less at $139 low (Reg. $169), more

Apple’s new AirPods 3 have hardly been on sale throughout 2023 so far, last popping up with some savings attached back in April. Now as the Prime Day discounts carry over to every corner of Apple’s stable, Amazon is stepping in to offer AirPods 3 at $139 shipped. Down from $169, you’re looking at the best discount to date. This $30 markdown is $10 under our previous mention, too.

Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds originally launched back in October of 2021 and then were refreshed with a new wired-only charging case last fall that takes much of the same page out of the pro version’s playbook as before. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Circling back to the charging case, there’s no MagSafe charging on this model, with only a Lightning port on the bottom to refuel when you’ve worked through the 30 hours of listening time. Head below for more.

As notable as some of the new inclusions this time around are, there’s still something to be said for just how good of a value the previous-generation AirPods 2 still are. Especailly now that they’re on sale! These are a great alternative for getting in on Apple’s true wireless earbuds game, even if you’re missing out on the Spatial Audio support. Even so, the $89 price tag may deliver enough in the way of adding savings to be worth those trade-offs. That’s $10 below previous discounts and a new 2023 low.

But if we’re talking AirPods, we have to mention that the all-new AirPods Pro 2 have landed at the best price yet, too. Going to the opposite end of Apple’s listening experience lineup than the far more affordable AirPods 2, these flagship earbuds deliver more than just higher-end audio. There’s now the ability for the ANC to adapt to your surroundings, as well as conversation detection that can automatically play and pause music based on if you’re talking with someone or not. The $50 discount live right now makes all of that even better, dropping the AirPods Pro 2 down to $199.

Apple AirPods 3 features:

An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs. Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call — so your voice is always heard loud and clear.

