Apple Watch Series 8 new all-time lows land for Prime Day from $280 (Save $119)

As part of its Prime Day 2023 deals, Amazon now offers the best prices to date on Apple Watch Series 8 styles. Shipping is free across the board. Starting off the the GPS models, pricing now lands from $279.99 shipped for the 41mm models. That’s down from the usual $399 going rates in order to deliver $119 in savings. This is well below previous $329 mentions and fully delivering on the all-time low status. Also getting in on the savings, 45mm GPS styles now start at $309.99. That’s down from $429 with the same $119 in savings and new all-time low status attached.

It may be halfway through its rule as the latest wearable from the company, but Apple Watch Series 8 still delivers plenty of features that make it a compelling upgrade over older models. Let alone as good of a place to start with closing your rings as ever before. The whole device comes centered around one of Apple’s brightest always-on screens yet, which comes powered by the new S8 chip for enabling the improved gyroscope and accelerometer tech that combines to offer crash detection. On top of being able to monitor overnight sleep, there’s a new onboard temperature sensor to go alongside ECG capabilities, blood oxygen monitoring, and stats on all of your other daily exercise. Head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Apple Watch Series 8 features:

Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. Advanced sensors provide insights to help you better understand your health. New safety features can get you help when you need it. The bright, Always-On Retina display is easy to read, even when your wrist is down. Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone, even while traveling internationally. Use Family Setup to manage Apple Watch for family members who don’t have an iPhone.

