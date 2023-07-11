ROKFORM iPhone 14 gear for golfers now 25% off: Magnetic cart speaker, cases, more

The ROKFORM Prime Day deals are now live. ROKFORM is a brand that might not be on your radar as much as it should be – it makes some seriously rugged tech accessories, purpose-built for golfers and more. It is the creator of the “first-ever iPhone case developed for golf” and the MagSafe wallet we reviewed is built like an absolute tank without adding much bulk to the cary experience. The brand is now offering some super rare deals on its iPhone 14 cases and MagSafe Ring grip at 25% off alongside the best price we have ever tracked on its G-ROK Magnetic Portable Golf Speaker with 24-hour battery life. The latter of which features built-in magnets so it can attach directly to your golf cart while on the course this year. Head below for more details and a closer look at the ROKFORM Prime Day deals.

ROKFORM Prime Day 2023 deals:

G-ROK Magnetic Portable Golf Speaker $75 (Reg. $100)

A portable Bluetooth golf speaker that instantly mounts with magnets to a golf cart and other metal surfaces. This rugged iPX7 waterproof and dustproof wireless portable speaker is perfect for taking on and off the course, with an aluminum hook to easily attach to a golf bag. With a 24-hour battery life, 30-foot range, quality sound, and powerful, magnetic hold to your golf cart, it’s a must-have for all golfers!

Plus deals on its MagSafe and ultra-rugged iPhone 14 gear:

All of the best Prime Day 2023 deals can be found in our dedicated hub right here. We have been and will continue to be working day and night to ensure the best deals are front and center to save your hard-earned cash across every product category: MacBooks, smart home gear, tech accessories, kitchen products, and much more.

G-ROK Magnetic Portable Golf Speaker features:

Instant Built-in Magnetic Mounting, nothing extra to lose or break. iPX7 Waterproof and Dustproof for rain or shine use…Drop resistant for worry free use…Up to 6 rounds of Golf on a single charge at 60% Volume from the 3600mAh battery…2x 8 Watt Drivers deliver clear crisp sound at any volume level.

