Tested: ROKFORM’s new metal MagSafe wallet is built like a sleek tank, but it’ll cost you

ROKFORM is an accessory maker with a focus on rugged, purpose-built goods to support your smartphone experience (among other things), and today, we are taking a hands-on look at its brand-new metal MagSafe wallet. Its previous-generation solution sold out, and after receiving a number of requests as to when it would return, ROKFORM decided to head back to the drawing board to come up with something even better. The result is its new Fuzion metal MagSafe wallet with expandable storage, which just officially launched last week after the debut of its Eagle 3, the “first-ever iPhone case developed for golf.” Head below for a closer look and more of our hands-on impressions of its latest magnetic carrier.

Hands-on with ROKFORM’s new Fuzion Metal MagSafe Wallet

For those who might not have caught our launch coverage, let’s quickly break down what the new ROKFORM Fuzion metal MagSafe wallet brings to the table.

Firstly, you’re looking at a MagSafe wallet that’s “built like a ROK” with aircraft-grade aluminum and military-grade protection. It features a pair of heavy-duty elastic straps on either side to support everything from a single bank card to as many as seven, alongside some folded cash.

ALL NEW FUZION Magnetic MagSafe Wallet with Stand was built for people who want to protect their money from everything – except maybe inflation.

Featuring MAGMAX – the brand’s proprietary magnet tech that works seamlessly with MagSafe but is even stronger when paired with a ROKFORM case that also contains the technology – the wallet features a built-in kickstand made of the same metal treatment on the rest of the unit. (It supports both horizontal and landscape action here and folds flat into the wallet when not in use.)

The Fuzion wallet is designed with our new MAGMAX ring built-in allowing it to attach directly to the back of any MagSafe phone case. It’s a slim, light, and durable aluminum construction paired with MAGMAX Extra strength MagSafe hold – it’s actually 10x stronger when used with ROKFORM cases

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

A MAGNETIC ATTRACTION: Easily attach your Fuzion wallet to the back of your MagSafe phone case to make life simpler.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED. NOTHING YOU DON’T: Our Fuzion wallet holds 1-7 cards and up to 3 bills. We also have a built-in kickstand + folding stand for convenient viewing in any orientation.

FRONT POCKET FRIENDLY: So slim that you can slide it anywhere. All the brawn, none of the bulk.

BUILT LIKE A ROK: Premium materials create premium tools. Premium tools provide premium experiences. Welcome to military-grade protection.

2-YEAR ROKFORM GUARANTEE: 2-year limited warranty and a 5-star customer service team based in Irvine.

9to5Toys’ Take

This thing is rock-solid and made of seriously heavy-duty metal. And not just the kind some companies’ marketing campaigns might make you think they’re using – this one really is. You could bash this thing around, drop it over and over again, and it will be just fine. This is easily the most rugged and solidly built MagSafe wallet I have ever had in my hands.

As a quick side note, even the packaging is somewhat elevated here. It’s one of those cardboard boxes with the magnetic closure, a nice foam housing for the unit, and the included mini screwdriver (more on that below). Some folks won’t care about this anyway, but many times I find myself appreciating brands that pay a little bit of extra attention in this regard – it helps legitimize the somewhat premium price and shows some confidence in the product itself.

The same sentiment carries over the expandable elastic sides that allow the clip-style wallet to tightly secure your goods, whether that’s just a card and some cash or you’ve filled it up to maximum capacity. Now, I should say that as this is a brand-new release, I haven’t had several months to test this wallet, but I would be very surprised if it ever gets too loose to secure your cards with confidence – I mean, maybe after years, but it’s hard to say for sure.

The design also balances the line between something industrial or, let’s say, borderline job site-ready and something that wouldn’t look out of place on the golf course, in all but the most executive of business settings, or as part of your average everyday carry.

You’ll find a mini screwdriver/wrench in the package. This is really just to be able to take out the lightweight titanium screws that hold the wallet together so that you can give it a thorough cleaning from time to time but is otherwise not necessary – it’s just a nice little bonus to the experience if you ask me. The mini screwdriver also features a screw-off cap where ten additional replacement titanium screws are housed, which again is just a nice little bonus you likely won’t need to worry about unless you’ve been using it every day for years.

The kickstand here is equally well-made. It is constructed of the same aircraft-grade metal, and it snaps magnetically in and out of a recessed portion of the wallet to retain a flat form factor when not in use. It supports both landscape and portrait orientations, as any good kickstand should, and you can even flip the entire wallet around for a particularly steep angle if needed. It is entirely functional, about as good as I could ever need, and a welcomed addition to the design that is really only ever in the way when you need it to be.

Featuring RFID protection, premium titanium screws, a unique form factor you certainly don’t see every day, rock-solid magnetic connections throughout, and a nice little kickstand option with an attention to detail around every chamfered corner, the ROKFORM metal MagSafe wallet is a really good example of this kind of product and unlike any that I have tried out previously. But you’re going to pay for it.

All of that sounds like it’s going to be expensive, and it very much is. This thing will cost you a cool $99.99 – or at least $60 more than a good quality leather model from well-known third-party brands. That’s not cheap by any standard. But I will say it honestly doesn’t feel all that overpriced to me, all things considered. Do I think it should have launched at $79.99? Yes. But I do feel as though you are getting what you pay for here, and what you’re paying for here is a rock-solid, robust MagSafe wallet that can take more of a beating than you might even be able to give it. And if you can appreciate accessories of this nature, then you’ll probably feel much the same.

