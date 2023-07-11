You won’t find this BirdBike e-bike on Amazon for just $900 with free shipping (Reg. $2,300)

Living in a big city has many benefits. However, getting around can be a frustrating experience. The BirdBike eBike provides a smoother ride, with a top speed of 20mph and a generous 50-mile range. You can get it today for just $899.97 (Reg. $2,299.99) with free shipping via 9to5Toys Specials — a deal you won’t find on Amazon.

Even if you only have to travel a couple of blocks, driving in urban areas takes forever. However, there’s never any guarantee you can get where you need to go using public transportation.

The BirdBike eBike offers a faster, more convenient way to travel. Powered by a 500W electric motor, this ride allows you to zip through the traffic without breaking a sweat. Whenever you need help, you just press the throttle on the handlebars. A high-performance carbon drive train delivers extra speed on demand.

Next to the throttle, you can check your speed and mileage on the embedded display. Puncture-resistant tires roll smoothly along even the most heavily used roads, while the aluminum alloy frame absorbs the bumps.

When you arrive at your destination, you can easily remove the onboard battery for charging. The BirdBike also has a built-in 120dB alarm to deter thieves.

The whole package is stylish, fast, and fun to use. In the words of T3, “The build quality, price, and riding experience are all spot on.” Meanwhile, owners on TrustPilot give BirdBike an impressive 4.9/5 stars.

It’s normally priced at $2,299.99 — but thanks to an exclusive price drop, you can grab the BirdBike today for only $899.97 (ends 11:59pm Pacific on 7/17).

Prices subject to change.

