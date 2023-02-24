Get a Segway Electric KickScooter for $400 ahead of spring joyrides

Since Bird and Lime scooters hit the streets several years back, the world of electric scooters have taken off. And before even that, Segway pushed the personal scooter world forward with its own innovative releases. This all goes to say that this new-age Segway Ninebot Air T15E Electric KickScooter has all of the makings for an advanced and fantastic ride. It’s also on sale for a limited time for just $399.99 (reg. $799).

Described as a futuristic scooter, the Air T15 has been raved about in regards to its performance and design. Featured in the 2020 edition of New York Fashion Week, this innovative ride comes equipped with four different riding modes, which enables riders to easily switch gears based on their terrain and route. The scooter also comes with Bluetooth connectivity for customizing the lED ambient light colors it can flash, and more.

One of the most important parts of riding is doing so as sustainably and efficiently as possible. The Air T15 makes that easier with its groundbreaking regenerative braking system, which stores energy from your brakes into the scooter’s batery back. Its splashproof and corrosion-resistant body also helps reduce negative environmental impacts.

Riding the Air T15 is appealing to both advanced and new riders because of its versatility, advanced features, bezel-less dashboard that enables you to monitor all features with one click, as well as its light-weight build and one-sec folding system. Take it with you on the go and store it easily.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time opportunity to save a significant chunk of change on this Segway Ninebot Air T15E Electric KickScooter. Order now for just $399.99 to get this advanced electric scooter, now at 50% off its MSRP ($799).

Prices subject to change.

