Charge all your devices with this versatile 100W cable for $20 (Reg. $39)

Unless every device you own is made by the same brand, you can easily find yourself hauling around multiple charging cables. The InCharge X Max provides a neat solution, with multiple connectors to suit every type of device. In our Deal Days event (think Prime Day), it’s now only $19.97 (Reg. $39) at 9to5Toys Specials.

It’s pretty normal to own an iPhone and an Android tablet. Maybe you do it the other way around, or you have other devices from different brands.

With even this very modest setup, you would normally need at least two charging cables. And that’s not accounting for other devices, like your laptop or your drone.

When you own the InCharge X Max, packing the right cables is never an issue — because this versatile charging cable does it all.

The X Max has a unique design, with connectors that can be swapped in seconds. This means you can switch between USB, Lightning, USB-C, and Micro USB as required. You have six different configurations, in total.

Because the cable is rated 100W, you can use it with pretty much any portable device at full speed. It will charge your power-hungry laptop, for example. Data transfers are similarly fast, with a top speed of 480Mbps.

The other standout feature of this InCharge cable is durability. Aramid fibers provide strong yet flexible protection for 200 braided copper wires, with sturdy TPU guards at each end. And because the cable is 5 feet long, you don’t have to dive under your desk to check your messages.

The InCharge X Max is rated at 4 stars on Amazon, while Cult of Mac described it as an example of “brilliant design.”

Order today for only $19.97 to get your hands on this adaptable charging cable at 48% off the normal price. Be quick, this deal ends 7/14!

