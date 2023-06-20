This fast, long-range 4K camera drone with gesture control is now $90 (Reg. $249)

There are two main reasons why people buy drones: for photography and videos, or racing and stunts. The Epic Flight S89 covers both use cases, with impressive power and image quality. You can grab it today for only $89.99 (Reg. $249.99) via 9to5Toys Specials.

From incredible light shows to mind-blowing aerial tours, drones have opened up some amazing opportunities for creativity in recent years. Many people also enjoy piloting drones for the fun of it, whether that’s racing against friends or performing tricks.

No matter what you want from drone ownership, the Epic Flight S89 has you covered.

This sleek, powerful drone has a 4K camera that can capture stunning images and video. Automatic hovering allows you to focus on lining up each shot, and you can even use hand gestures to set up a selfie.

If you’re more interested in the piloting, the S89 comes with an intuitive remote control that has a clip for your phone. This means you can see live footage from the sky on your device. Headless mode allows you to lock the orientation of your controls, and the drone can pull a 360º with a tap.

The S89 can stay airborne for up to 15 minutes, with a range of 330ft — pretty impressive for a drone of this size. When it’s time to return to base, you can land the drone with one finger.

Order today for just $89.99 to grab the drone, with a remote, a carry bag, and a whole heap of spare parts at 64% off MSRP.

