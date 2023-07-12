Plugable’s metal 8-in-1 USB-C Hub iPad stand with 100W passthrough back to $48 low (30% off), more from $24

Justin Kahn -
AmazonPrime Day 2023Plugable
Reg. $69 $48
Plugable 8-in-1 USB-C iPad Dock-02

As part of its Prime Day deals, the official Plugable Amazon storefront is now offering some solid deals on a range of USB-C docks, Thunderbolt 4 hubs, and more from $24. But one deal that really caught our eye was on the Plugable 8-in-1 USB C Hub for iPad with Stand at $47.96 shipped. Regularly $69, this is a straight 30% off and the lowest price we can find. We have seen a couple particularly fleeting deals (less than a day) dropping it this low, but today’s offer is otherwise the best we have seen since launch in February. As you might know for our hands-on review, this is a robust and feature-rich iPad stand that doubles as a docking station. The metal build carries an 8-port hub with 100W passthrough charging, an audio jack, a pair of USB-A ports (5Gb/s), SD card reader, and USB-C connectivity. Along with providing a tidy home for iPad, it allows you to use your Apple tablet “as a computer by adding a screen with resolutions up to 1080p, take advantage of the 2x USB ports to add a mouse and keyboard, and expand your storage space with SD and microSD slots.” Take a closer look right here and head below for more Plugable Prime Day deals. 

More Plugable Prime Day deals:

Speaking of Thunderbolt hubs, if you’re looking for something more robust that is built like an absolute tank, OWC’s latest all-metal 11-port 8K Thunderbolt 4 Dock for MacBook is now at a new all-time low with $70 in savings. Just make sure you also dive into the latest Satechi sitewide sale – it’s one of our favorite brands in the Apple gear accessory space and everything is on sale right now. 

Plugable 8-in-1 USB C Hub for iPad with Stand features:

  • 8 Port Hub – Get more from your mobile device with eight new ports, including an HDMI port, 2x USB 3.0 ports (5Gbps), SD card and Micro SD card, 100W pass-through charging, and an audio jack, all stashed away in the base of an easy to adjust stand
  • From Mobile to Desktop – More than an iPad stand for desk, use your phone or tablet as a computer by adding a screen with resolutions up to 1080P, take advantage of the 2x USB ports to add a mouse and keyboard, and expand your storage space with SD and MicroSD slots
  • 100W Charging – If there’s work to be done, or screens to scroll, that battery isn’t going to last forever. Get charged and stay charged with 100W pass-through charging (up to 91W output) using your mobile device’s USB-C power supply (no extra cords to carry)

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Prime Day 2023

Plugable

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Motorola’s new razr+ folding smartphone sees firs...
Prime Day robot vacs/mops from $180: Anker up to $285 o...
UGREEN’s popular Nexode USB-C GaN chargers now st...
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: Save on the latest fr...
Best iOS game and app deals: hyperPad Visual Coding on ...
Eve’s new Matter and Thread smart home accessorie...
NordicTrack’s motorized smart Alexa Adjustable Du...
Native Union’s unique Lightning cables, MagSafe c...
Load more...
Show More Comments