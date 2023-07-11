Satechi gets in on the summer savings with 20% off sitewide Apple accessory sale

Taking a break from the Amazon offers, Satechi is stepping in with its own sitewide summer sale. Now for a limited time taking 20% off its entire collection of iPhone, Mac, and iPad accessories, you’re looking at some of the best prices of the year. You’ll just have to apply code PRIME at checkout to lock-in the savings, which also nets you free shipping across the board in orders over $40. Be sure to go shop the entire sale here, or just head below the fold as we break down all of our favorites. Satechi makes some of our favorite accessories for everything in Apple’s stable, and now you can refresh your workstation or everyday carry for less.

Earlier this month we just reviewed the new 200W GaN Charging Station, and now you can score it at the lowest price of the year. Dropping to $119.99, today’s offer lands at $30 off. It’s matching our previous mention from March and is one of the first times it has dropped this low period. This power station from Satechi arrives with more than enough juice to top off anything your workstation can throw at it. Across all six USB-C PD slots is the 200W power output that can handle refueling everything from M2 Pro MacBooks, iPhones, and iPads to earbuds and other accessories. We further break down the experience in our hands-on review.

If you’re rocking a new M2 Mac mini, Satechi’s Stand & Hub is an essential upgrade. Marked down to $79.99, this one lands at $20 off the usual $100 going rate in order to match the best price of the year. Arriving as a complement to all of Apple’s Mac mini models, Satechi’s Stand & Hub packs a matching metal build and rests underneath Apple’s most compact Mac. It packs a series of front-facing I/O for added convenience on plugging in devices, as well as a built-in M.2 SATA SSD slot for adding some extra storage. We found it to be an essential upgrade for Mac mini owners in our previous Tested with 9to5Toys review that took a look at it as an M1 companion, though this model will work with the new M2 Mac mini, as well.

Alongside the 20% off sitewide savings, Satechi is offering some deeper clearance on a more specific set of releases. Shopping this landing page will let you lock-in as much as 40% in savings on some older releases that are hitting new all-time lows.

Another one of our favorite brands is trying to steal a little bit of the spotlight away from Apple, with Nomad taking 30% off its entire collection of Apple accessories right now. As part of its anniversary sale, you’ll find the best prices of the year on MagSafe chargers, iPhone 14 cases, and more.

Satechi 200W 6-Port Charging Station features:

Level up with the 200W 6-Port USB-C PD GaN Charger by Satechi. This elegant yet powerful charger allows you to charge up to 6 devices simultaneously driven by industry-leading GaN technology for a fast, reliable, and safe charge. By swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN), we’ve reduced the size of our chargers without compromising power. Equipped with 6 USB-C PD ports to support multiple power configurations up to 200W, this charger is the perfect solution to power up your power-hungry devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!