OWC’s latest all-metal 11-port 8K Thunderbolt 4 Dock for MacBook hits new $280 low ($70 off)

The official OWC Amazon storefront is now offering the lowest price we have seen on its latest 11-port Thunderbolt Go Dock. Regularly $350, a new on-page coupon at Amazon drops the price down to $279.99 shipped. We have seen a couple price drops since its unveil at CES earlier this year, but today’s offer lands at $70 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This is also $35 under our previous mention for the best price we have tracked on Amazon yet. As you’ll know from our coverage and hands-on review, this thing is a solid chunk of metal with a heavy-duty build and an 11-port setup. OWC says it is the “first full-featured” 11-port 8K Thunderbolt dock with an integrated power supply – you don’t need one of those large power bricks to run it. This model houses three Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB-A, a USB-C connection, SD card reader, Ethernet, and HDMI alongside 90W of power passthrough to charge connected machines (more details on the up to 8K video resolution support that can be found right here). Swing by our hands-on review for a closer look and down below for more.

If you cna make do with a more modest USB-C hub to expand your MacBook setup, something like this Anker 332 5-in-1 model is a much more affordable proposition. It’s not as extensive in the I/O department and you won’t get the metal tank build, but it does come in at under $23 Prime shipped on Amazon right now.

While we are on the subject, be sure to also check out the new Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock with 4K60 HDMI and 2.5GbE from Sonnet as well. Over in our Mac accessories hub you’ll find plenty more price drops on gear to upgrade your workstation including the best prices yet on a range of Samsung portable SSDs with deals starting from $50 and some fantastic prices on Twelve South’s Curve Riser monitor stand with models staring at $40 shipped.

OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock features:

Add all the external storage, multiple displays, and accessories you need with (3) Thunderbolt 4 ports, (3) USB-A ports, and (1) USB-C port; One dock that works with all your Thunderbolt and USB-C devices Go Easier: Built-in power supply eliminates heavy power brick hassle while enabling more workflows vs bus-powered docks; Go Everywhere:Enjoy mobile connectivity with a rugged, solid aluminum heat-dissipating fanless design. Go Faster: Enhance network-based workflows and transfer files up to 2.5x faster than standard 1GbE. Go Energized: Keep your notebook travel ready with up to 90W charging power; Go Manage: Rest assured you can keep your devices managed with Go Dock’s MDM compatibility. 2 Year OWC Limited Warranty.

