FlexiSpot’s brand-new E7 Pro standing desk sees first discount from $500, more in flash sale

FlexiSpot today is now offering a flash sale with pricing that’s better than what we saw from its Amazon listings on Prime Day. Shipping is free across the board. Marking its debut for the sale, the new FlexiSpot E7 Pro is headlining the discounts with a drop down to $499.99 for the frame itself. Down from $600, you’re looking at the first chance to save and a $100 discount. Those same savings carry over to the full kits with included desktops from $579.99, though a particular highlight has the solid wood desktop model at $754.99. That’s $150 off and delivering some added savings on what is likely the most popular solution.

The latest addition to the FlexiSpot family, the new E7 Pro arrives with a few upgrades from more affordable models in the lineup. It notably has a dual crossbeam design and more powerful motor that means it can now support up to 440 pounds – an improvement from 355-pound capacities we’ve seen elsewhere in its stable. It also has a wider range of adjustable heights, now going as low as 25 inches or as high as 50.6 inches. Other novel additions like a refreshed cord management system round out the package.

If you can live without all of those improvements, then another one of our top picks will have you making out for less than the all-new offering. Another highlight has the FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk Frame at $319.99. Normally fetching $500, you’re looking at $180 in savings alongside a match of the all-time low. This is sitting as only the second time we have seen it drop this low, too. Available with a selection of different desktop finishes and materials starting from $399.99 with the same $180 in savings attached, this Pro Plus desk features an electric, height-adjustable design that can go from 22.8 inches all the way up to 48.4. With support for 355 pounds, there is also plenty of room to hold various monitors, PCs, and other gear. Or you could just supply your own desktop and make out for less. You can also get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Now I hear you, a more affordable option is more your speed for making the switch over to a standing desk for the first time. FlexiSpot luckily has your back with a series of other discounts for these post Prime Day savings. Starting from $150, there are some ultra-affordable solutions to get you started with the sitting and standing workflow that so many of us have already adopted. We break down some additional top picks below the fold, though you could just go check out everything getting in on the holiday weekend savings right here.

The sale will be live through the end of the day, delivering all of the savings for a limited time.

FlexiSpot E7 Pro standing desk features:

The E7 Pro isn’t like any other standing desk. It’s the most stable desk there is. During the ups as well as the downs, you’ll have a workday that goes smoothly. Its enhanced motor is more powerful than the regular dual motor – it adjusts smoothly and faster than any other standing desk on the market. Other standing desks are made out of light and flimsy aluminum. But this solid standing desk is built to last with its thickened legs and automotive-grade steel.

