TCL’s 2023 Q6 Smart Google TVs with VRR and AMD FreeSync now start at $398 (All-time lows)

Joining a series of ongoing price drops in our Prime Day 4K TV deal roundup, Amazon is now offering all-time lows on the 2023 TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TVs. You’ll find the 55-, 65-, and 75-inch model on sale for $398, $528, and $748 shipped. Regularly $500, $700, and $900, respectively, this is up to $142 in savings and the lowest price we can find. These are also the lowest prices we have tracked since release this spring, marking new Amazon all-time lows. Joining the Game Accelerator mode that provides a “120Hz Variable Refresh Rate” experience and AMD FreeSync, you’ll also find Google TV OS, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, three HDMi inputs, and support for both Alexa and Google Assistant. All of which rests within the metal “bezel-less” design with adjustable feet. More details below.

As we mentioned above, there are loads of deals still live in our Prime Day 4K TV deal hub. Including Amazon, Samsung, LG, Sony, and higher-end TCL variants, the deals start from just $130 shipped and range from smaller bedroom and kitchen models right up to flagship entertainment center-worthy models. Be sure to take a browse through right here.

If you, however, are just looking to upgrade an existing display with some additional smarts, ongoing price drops on Google’s latest Chromecast with Google TV 4K are where it’s at. Now sitting at one of the best prices ever, you can score the 4K model down at $40 shipped, which is 20% off the going rate and the lowest price around. This is also matching the best price this year and you can get all of the details in our previous deal coverage.

TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV features:

TCL Q6 Class Smart TVs combine premium picture technology with outstanding value for endless entertainment. QLED Quantum Dot technology and HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision you can enjoy enhanced contrast, accurate colors and fine details utilizing all the most advanced HDR formats with Motion Rate 240 with MEMC frame insertion for exceptional motion clarity. TCL’s High Brightness Direct LED Backlight produces brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows. Beyond movies and TV shows you can get in the game with Game Accelerator 120 together with Auto Game Mode and AMD Freesync automatically optimizing for the lowest latency for a more responsive gameplay without lag, designed to keep you at the top of any leaderboard. TCL Q Class Smart TVs: Compelling Color and Choice.

