Best Prime Day 4K TV deals up to $1,000 off: Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL, more from $100

It’s time for our annual roundup of the best Prime Day 4K TV deals. While Amazon’s 2-day shopping bonanza is front and center for the next 48 hours, some of the best Prime Day 4K TV deals are actually going live at Walmart and elsewhere as well. The deals span everything from Amazon’s more affordable Fire TV lineup to 2023 models from Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL, alongside just about everything in between. Whether you’re looking for a more modest display for smaller rooms and the kitchen or something to center your home entertainment and gaming setup around, just about all of the best options out there are at some of the lowest prices of the year. Head over to our master roundup for deals across all product categories and down below for the 2023 list of the best Prime Day 4K TV deals.
Best Prime Day 4K TV deals
Joining loads of models from the top brands, listed accordingly down below, we will be starting off with some notable standouts up top here. Whether it’s a new all-time low, a particularly deep price drop, or something that falls into that sweet doorbuster category, you’ll want to at least scan through some of the models in our first list here no matter what you might be after right now. This is also the place where we will be adding all of the best Prime Day 4K TV deals that deliver on seriously deep deals throughout the next 48 hours so be sure to come back around, as more models will surely get added.
Doorbusters and highlights:
- Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni 4K UHD smart TV $100 (Reg. $340+)
- Prime member invitation request-only
- Amazon Fire TV 2-Series from $130 (Reg. $200+)
- Hisense ULED U6HF Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV from $300 (Reg. $530+)
- TCL 65-inch 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV $328 (Reg. $630)
- Walmart+ only until July 11
- TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K UHD QLED HDR Roku Smart TV $398 (Reg. $528)
- Walmart+ only until July 11
- INSIGNIA All-New 50-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $200 (Reg. $350)
- Hisense 55-inch U8H Series 4K ULED Mini-LED $600 (Reg. $700+)
- Sony 75-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X85K Smart Google TV $1,198 (Reg. $1,500)
- LG 77-inch G2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery $2,837 (Reg. $3,350)
LG Prime Day 4K TV deals:
- LG C2 Series Class OLED evo Smart TV from $797 (Reg. $1,200+)
- LG 2023 B2 Series Class OLED Smart TV from $897 (Reg. $1,097+)
- LG OLED Objet Collection Posé Series from $1,297 (Reg. $1,700)
- LG 2023 G3 55-Inch OLED evo 4K Smart TV $1,997 (Reg. $2,500)
- And even more…
Best Prime Day 4K TV deals from Samsung:
Down below you’ll find all of the best Prime Day 4K TV deals from the Samsung camp alongside some future-forward 8K variants and more. Everything in this list, much like the rest of the offerings in this roundup will be marked 2023 if they are this year’s models and otherwise from 2022 or previous.
- Samsung OLED 4K S95B Smart TV from $1,598 (Reg. $1,798+)
- Samsung 2023 OLED 4K S90C Smart TV from $1,5.98 (Reg. $1,898)
- Samsung 2023 OLED 4K S95C Smart TV from $2,298 (Reg. $2,500)
- Samsung 2023 QLED 4K Q60C Smart TV from $578 (Reg. $648+)
- Samsung 2023 Neo QLED 4K QN90C Smart TV from $1,248 (Reg. $1,598+)
- Samsung 2023 Neo QLED 4K QN85C Smart TV from $1,298 (Reg. $1,498+)
- Samsung Class Neo QLED 8K mini-LED QN800C from $2,998 (Reg. $3,498+)
- Samsung 2023 85-Inch Neo QLED 8K mini-LED QN900C $6,998 (Reg. $7,998)
- And even more…
Prime Day 4K TV deals from Sony:
- Sony LED 32-inch 720p Google TV $298 (Reg. $370)
- Sony 75-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X85K Smart Google TV $1,198 (Reg. $1,500)
- Sony LED 85-inch Ultra HD X85K Google TV $1,798 (Reg. $2,300)
- Sony 2023 65-inch BRAVIA XR X93L Smart mini-LED Google TV $1,998 (Reg. $2,198)
- Sony OLED 65-inch BRAVIA XR A90J Google TV $2,198 (Reg. $2,500+)
- Sony 2023 OLED 65-inch BRAVIA XR A80L Google TV(2023) $2,298 (Reg. $2,600)
- And even more at up to $1,000 off…
TCL 2023 4K Smart Google TV deals:
- TCL 2023 55-inch TCL Q7 Google Smart TV $550 (Reg. $750)
- TCL 2023 65-inch TCL Q7 Google Smart TV $700 (Reg. $1,000)
- TCL 2023 75-inch TCL Q7 Google Smart TV $1,000 (Reg. $1,400)
- TCL 2023 65-inch TCL QM8 mini-LED Google Smart TV $1,200 (Reg. $1,700)
- TCL 2023 75-inch TCL QM8 mini-LED Google Smart TV $1,700 (Reg. $2,300)
- TCL 2023 85-inch TCL QM8 mini-LED Google Smart TV $2,200 (Reg. $2,500)
- And even more…
Amazon and Fire TV models:
- Amazon Fire TV 2-Series from $130 (Reg. $200+)
- Amazon 4-Series 4K UHD smart Fire TV from $230 (Reg. $370+)
- Amazon Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV from $410 (Reg. up to $1,050)
- Amazon 75-inch Omni QLED Series smart TV $880 (Reg. $1,100)
- Hisense ULED U6HF Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV from $300 (Reg. $530+)
- And even more…
