OtterBox’s new 5K Power Bank 2.0 with MagSafe passthrough charging hits $50 (Reg. $80)

Earlier this year, OtterBox released a new and refreshed MagSafe Power Bank 2.0, and now we’re tracking a pair of discounts. Starting with the 5,000mAh capacity, Amazon now marks down the accessory to $50.41 shipped. Normally fetching $80, you’re now looking at 40% in savings alongside a chance to score one of the first discounts yet. This comes within $10 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen since back in March when a launch discount brought it to that aforementioned best price.

OtterBox’s new MagSafe Power Bank 2.0 arrives with a 5,000mAh internal battery that powers the iPhone 14-friendly package. It’s also compatible with previous-generation 13 and 12 series handsets, sporting a magnetic ring that allows it to snap right to the back of your handset. There’s still the same 7.5W output we’ve come to expect, as well as one of the more novel features of any MagSafe power bank out there. OtterBox takes the experience one step further by allowing you to refuel the battery with another MagSafe charger on top of its dual direction USB-C charging port. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our original Tested with 9to5Toys review, as well.

If you can get away with a smaller internal battery capacity, the 3,000mAh version of OtterBox’s new MagSafe Power Bank 2.0 is also on sale. Dropping in price for one of its first times, the 33% discount marks down the usual $60 price tag to $40.16. It’s a new Amazon low, too. This model steps down from the 5,000mAh battery found above to a 3,000mAh capacity with much of the same design. It has a more affordable price tag to match the downgraded specs, with the thinner design also ditching dual direct MagSafe charging.

Earlier this week, we also spotted a notable discount on another recent release in the MagSafe world. Arriving as one of the more capable solutions out there, UGREEN’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe battery pack is able to charge three devices at once. It’s now on sale for one of the first times, dropping down to a $50 all-time low.

OtterBox 5K MagSafe Power Bank 2.0 features:

Innovative battery pack for MagSafe keeps iPhone charged on the go. Simply click onto iPhone or OtterBox case for MagSafe for a boost of extra power on the spot. Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe is sleek, powerful and versatile. Keep it handy to supplement your iPhone’s power everywhere you need it.

