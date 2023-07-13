UGREEN’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe battery pack charges 3 devices at once, now $50

Earlier this month, UGREEN launched its latest MagSafe power bank. The new 10,000mAh offering delivering one of the more robust designs we’ve seen for the iPhone 14 companion, packing plenty of charging prowess into the everyday carry-ready design. Now it’s on sale for less than ever before. Courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront, the UGREEN 10,000mAh MagSafe Battery Pack now sells for $49.99 shipped. It’s on sale for only the second time since release, beating the launch discount by an extra $6. You’d normally pay $70, with today’s offer landing at a $20 off all-time low.

UGREEN’s new MagSafe power bank arrives with an internal 10,000mAh battery that comes complemented by a MagSafe coil. Like all other portable chargers of its kind, it can only dish out 7.5W speeds to iPhones, while Android devices can max out its 15W output. Where the new UGREEN release stands out from other models on the market is with the ability to charge an additional two devices, with a 20W USB-C port on the side being paired with a USB-A slot for powering up three total devices. We further explore what you get in the box from our launch coverage, too. Head below for more.

UGREEN’s new release is not only one of the most capable models on the market, but also one of the more affordable ones at that. Anker’s comparable MagGo solution clocks in right now at $70, and as much as I loved the overall build and solid design in my review, it does lack the 3-in-1 charging that UGREEN’s latest can offer at $20 less.

If you’re in the market for a new StandBy-ready solution, don’t forget that we just took a hands-on look at Anker’s new triangular 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 charger. This solution is perfect for your nightstand or desk setup with a unique design that can refuel your entire Apple kit at once. It also happens to be on sale right now, dropping down to $111 from its usual $140 price tag to mark one of the best discounts yet.

UGREEN 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank features:

The portable power bank without pressing the power button, just sticks to the back of the mobile phone (without case or with a magnetic phone case), and it can automatically charge your mobile phone. The wireless battery bank can charge 3 Devices at the same time, Support up to 15W wireless charging, maximum of 22.5W USB-A PD output and maximum 20W USB-C output.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!