Just $10 scores you this affordable VOCOlinc HomeKit smart plug

Amazon is now offering the VOCOlinc HomeKit Smart Plug for $9.99 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Arriving at the second-best price of the year, today’s offer is down $3 from the usual $13 going rate. It is the lowest we’ve seen since all the way back in February, where it clocked in at the 2023 low of $8.50. Delivering an affordable way to have Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant control lamps and appliances, this smart plug pairs right to your Wi-Fi, ditching the need for an external hub. It’s quite rare to see an offering anywhere in this price range with HomeKit out of the box, which can be used to schedule and automate the smart plug alongside controlling over voice commands. We’ve reviewed other VOCOlinc HomeKit gear in the past, for a better idea of what to expect from the brand, too.

At just $10, there really is no beating the lead deal’s price by going with another option on the market. But if the form-factor isn’t quite right for the particular use case you have in mind, go check out all of the options we’ve previously-recommended in our guide right here. With various price points and form-factors, we highlight quite a few different offerings for your smart home whether you’re privy to Siri, Alexa, or Assistant.

The one drawback to something like the VOCOlinc HomeKit Smart Plug is that it doesn’t rock the latest connectivity tech. Still relying on Wi-Fi, some may find that the affordable price tag isn’t worth ditching newer inclusions in the smart home space like Thread or Matter support. Delivering both of those, it’s worth highlighting the ongoing discount that’s still live on Govee’s latest HomeKit color lightstrip, which is one of the first of its kind with onboard Matter support. It now sells for $42, down from $60, and is landing at a new all-time low.

VOCOlinc HomeKit Smart Plug features:

Works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. Through simply using vocal commands, your choice of voice assistant will switch on/off your connected electrical devices. The status will then instantly sync across all smart home ecosystems. Set Schdules or Timers, Group control, Auto-Reboot mode, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!