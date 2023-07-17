Get two $100 Restaurant.com eGift cards for $20

In the current economy, eating out can feel like a luxury — but it doesn’t have to be expensive. With the Deal Days Dinner for 2, you get two $100 eGift cards to spend at any Restaurant.com venue for just $20 via 9to5Toys Specials.

If you’re not familiar with Restaurant.com, you should definitely get acquainted. This site hosts over half a million dining deals from 62,000 restaurants around the nation.

Some of the participating restaurants include Edible Arrangements, House of Blues, IHOP, Señor Frog’s, and even Subway.

Thousands of new deals are added every month, and there’s a wide range of food types and venues to choose from. It’s perfect for booking a swanky date night or getting your friends together for less. You can even grab a takeout, or order for delivery.

Diners who try it seem to love it. John Lee is one recent reviewer: “Restaurant.com is a game-changer for foodies!”

With Deal Days Dinner for 2, you get $200 in total to spend on Restaurant.com deals. Here’s how it works:

When you order, you will receive two $100 eGift codes Visit Restaurant.com in any desktop browser to redeem your codes as credit on your account Find participating restaurants by entering your ZIP code on the homepage Find a deal you like, and use your credit to buy a certificate Print the certificate or use in the Resturant.com app to redeem your chosen offer at the venue

If you have any credit left over, you can put it towards another offer. And because most offers give you extra bang for your buck, your $200 should stretch to several nights out.

This incredible deal is part of our Deal Days event, which is like our version of Prime Day.

Order today to get your two eGift cards for $20, saving a massive 90% on the face value.

Prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!