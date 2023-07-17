Let the Ninja SS351 Foodi blender, chopper, dough mixer do the work for you at $130 ($70 off)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja SS351 Foodi Power Blender and Processor System for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $200, you’re looking at a solid 35% or $70 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and only the second time it has dropped this low in 2023. The SS351 is more than just your typical smoothie and protein shaker maker. It can indeed handle all of your traditional whipping jobs and smoothie bowls, but it can also mix dough for baking projects and doubles as a food processor. It sports a series of preset programs for “one-touch smoothies, extractions, bowls, spreads, chopping, and dough” powered by the 1,400-watt motor and supported by the total crushing/chopping blade, hybrid edge blades, and dough blade. It also comes with a cleaning brush, a pair of 24-ounce nutrient extraction cups with spout lids, 14-ounce smoothie bowl with storage lid, and more. Head below for additional details.

If something more in line with a typical food processor will do the trick for you, check out the Ninja BN601 Professional Plus model. Still quite versatile in its own right, this one delivers four different chopping functions so you don’t have to do the meal prep by hand alongside the ability to puree, mix dough, and handle the rest of your usual food processing tasks. All of which comes in at $90 shipped on Amazon right now.

Elsewhere in kitchen deals, we are also tracking a nice discount on SodaStream’s latest LED E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker bundle. Now $70 off at Amazon, you can score this setup, which includes a pair of 60L Co2 cylinders you’re going to need anyways, at $130 shipped, matching the lowest price we have tracked. Head over to this morning’s coverage for additional details and to our home goods hub for more.

Ninja Foodi Blender and Processor System features:

NINJA’S MOST POWERFUL SYSTEM: Ninja’s Most Powerful Blender system that crushes, food processes, and makes smoothie bowls and dough – all in one base.

SMARTTORQUE TECHNOLOGY: Powerful 1400-peak-watt power-dense motor that powers through heavy loads without stalling or the need to stir or shake.

6 VERSATILE FUNCTIONS: 6 preset Auto-iQ programs for one-touch smoothies, extractions, bowls, spreads, chopping, and dough.

AUTO-IQ TECHNOLOGY: take the guesswork out of drink making with intelligent programs that combine unique timed pulsing, blending, and pausing patterns that do the work for you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!