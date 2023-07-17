SodaStream’s latest LED E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker bundle down at $130 ($70 off)

After being first unveiled back in March, we are now tracking a wonderful opportunity to bring home the latest SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker at $70 off. Amazon is now offering the SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker bundled with some extras your going to need anyway for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also only $14 over the standard model without all of the extras and matches the lowest we have tracked. And most of the extras here are stuff you’re going to have to buy down the line anyway, including a pair of 60L Co2 cylinders and three dishwasher-safe reusable carbonating bottles, not to mention two 40ml bubly drops flavors. Homemade sparkling water, elevated summer cocktails, and the new LED lighting on this model awaits. Swing by our launch coverage for a closer look and down below for more details.

If the latest and greatest with the blue LED treatment aren’t getting you excited, despite the $70 in savings, check out the basic Terra model instead. You can bring this one home with a bonus bubly flavor bottle at just over $95 shipped, saving you an additional $35 over the option featured above.

While the lower-end model has jumped back up in price now, we are still tracking a solid price on the upgraded Keurig K-Mini. Now down from the usual $110 to $79 shipped on Amazon in various colors to match your decor, you can get a closer look at this deal while it’s still live in our previous deal coverage from last week.

SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker features:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button with three preset carbonation levels.

Includes: Sparkling water maker, (2) 60L Co2 cylinders, and (3) Dishwasher safe reusable carbonating bottles, and (2) 40 ml bubly drops flavors

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe.

SodaStream E-TERRA machines are only compatible with the SodaStream Quick Connect CO2 cylinder.

