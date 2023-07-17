Nulaxy’s new foldable smartphone stand with 360-degree rotation hits all-time low at $10

The official Nulaxy Amazon store is now offering its brand new Rotatable Smartphone Stand for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model just launched at $12 and is now seeing its very first price drop. This is 17% off the regular price tag and the lowest we have ever tracked. It delivers the same metal treatment we have seen from the brand in the past with one new novel inclusion; a rotatable design. Compatible with devices ranging from 4 to 10 inches in size, alongside two articulation points to dial in the right angle (horizontal or vertical viewing supported), it also features a rotating mechanism in the base so you can spin the device around as needed – great for collaborating with friends or personal adjustments without having move the entire unit. It also folds right up so you can stow in your bag when traveling or heading out to meetings. Head below for additional details.

If you’re not interested in the rotation mechanism, the standard issue model from Nulaxy sells for a touch less right now at $9 Prime shipped. You can also drop the per stand price down to $6 if you grab a couple of them via this listing as well.

This morning’s smartphone accessories roundup is also loaded with deals to support your most important piece of EDC. From car mounts and cables to cases, chargers, and even additional stand options, the deals start from $7 Prime shipped and are organized for you right here. And while we are talking portable power options, be sure to scope out the deals we are tracking on Anker’s MagSafe power bank with PopSocket now that all-time low pricing is ready and waiting.

Nulaxy Rotatable Smartphone Stand features:

360° Rotatable Freedom: This phone stand offers a full 360° rotation, allowing you to adjust the viewing angle to your preference effortlessly. Enjoy hands-free comfort whether you’re watching videos, video calling, or sharing your screen.

Charge While You Watch: Stay connected without compromising on convenience. This phone holder supports charging, allowing you to keep your device powered up while enjoying your favorite content.

Find Your Perfect Viewing Angle: With adjustable angles, Nulaxy phone stand for desk ensures optimal comfort for every user. Whether you prefer a vertical or horizontal orientation, find the perfect angle for browsing, reading, or gaming, and enjoy a strain-free experience.

Portable and Foldable: Designed for life on the go, this cell phone stand is fully foldable and easily fits into your pocket, bag, or backpack. Take it with you wherever you need it and set it up effortlessly, whether you’re at home, in the office, or traveling.

