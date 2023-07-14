Anker’s MagSafe power bank with PopSocket hits $40 low (Save $30), more from $32

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the first discount in months on its new MagGo PopSocket MagSafe Power Bank at $39.99 shipped. Normally fetching $70, this accessory just hit the scene last fall and is now seeing its first discount since back in February. Matching the all-time low, it’s now $30 off. Packed into a slim form-factor you’ll find a 5,000mAh battery and magnet array that lets you attach this MagSafe power bank onto the back of your shiny new iPhone 14, as well as 13 and 12 series devices. It packs a 7.5W power output and from there notably features a built-in PopSocket for some added grip. Get a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

A more affordable way to bring portable MagSafe charging to your everyday carry, the standard Anker MagGo power bank now sells for $31.99 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Normally selling for $40, this one comes in several colors and is now 20% off. It may lack the PopSocket attachment on the back, but does still deliver the same 5,000mAh battery as you’ll find above.

But if you’re looking to sidestep MagSafe altogether, Anker has just the portable power solution for you. Earlier this summer, it launched its new Nano Power Bank that interestingly enough, plugs right into your iPhone 14 with built-in Lightning connector. There’s a 5,000mAh battery much like the offerings on sale above, just in a more compact form-factor that’ll take up even less space in your everyday carry.

Anker MagGo PopSocket Power Bank features:

Anker and PopSockets have collaborated to create a magnetic power bank and a popsocket with a collapsible grip. The sturdy pop_ functions as a convenient stand so you can watch videos and keep tabs on incoming messages at a comfortable angle. Equipped with 5,000mAh of battery capacity to provide 17 hours of extended use.

