Smartphone Accessories: APPS2Car iPhone and Android car mounts from $9, more

Today only, Amazon is now marking down a collection of APPS2Car smartphone accessories starting at $9. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, or in orders over $25. Our favorite from the sale has the brand’s Suction Cup Smartphone Mount for $13.49. Down from $26, you’re looking at 48% in savings and a new Amazon low. This is $2.50 under our previously-tracked mention, too. This affordable accessory upgrades your car for road trips this summer or just all of your other commuting needs. It has a dashboard-ready design that suction cups to your ride with a telescoping arm to get your handset in the perfect position. It’s compatible with iPhones and Android smartphones alike, too. Plus, it’s joined by a collection of other APPS2Car smartphone accessories as well as everything else below the fold.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!