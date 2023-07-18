Best price of the year takes $60 off Google’s latest Nest Hub Max at $169

Today we’re tracking only the third discount of the year on Google’s latest Nest Hub Max. Dropping in price courtesy of B&H down to $169 shipped, today’s discount lands with $60 in savings attached. This is the first chance to save since back in April when it sold for $20 more, and arrives as a new 2023 low in the process. The savings are also matched over at Best Buy at $1 more, too. Google Nest Hub Max delivers the brand’s flagship Assistant package with a 10-inch display in tow alongside all of the other smart home control and features you’d expect. Standing out from other smart displays in the Google lineup, you’ll find a noteworthy feature called Face Match, which delivers personalized music recommendations, adjust what shows on the built-in display, and more based on who’s around. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review and you can head below for more.

While not marking a new 2023 low, the more entry-level Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen is also worth considering for bringing to your smart home at $100. Google’s latest Nest Hub takes on the same design as the first iteration, arriving with a 7-inch display resting on top of a fabric-covered base like we’ve seen in the past. There’s also the new Soli Sleep Sensing tech which allows it to monitor wellness overnight to complement all of the hands-free Assistant access as on the Nest Hub Max above.

Over in the Alexa camp, earlier in the spring we saw Amazon launch the latest addition to its smart display collection. Offering a different form-factor than either of the Nest Hubs above, the new Echo Show 5 arrives as the third generation take on the Alexa experience with a 5.5-inch display. You can read up on what’s new in our launch coverage, but my favorite aspect has to be the fact that it’s made from recycled materials. Oh, and the fact that it’s 50% off right now when you clip the on-page coupon, dropping to $45.

Google Nest Hub Max features:

Whether you’re across the house or across the country, Nest Hub Max helps everyone stay in touch. You can make video calls or leave video messages with Duo. It’s hands-free, so just say, “Hey Google, call Grandma.” The 10-inch HD touchscreen delivers sharp images and text, while the 6.5MP camera captures photos in stunning detail. This Google Nest Hub has a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer for high-quality audio, and Google Assistant makes issuing commands simple.

